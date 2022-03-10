News > Software & Apps Google Messages Has Improved Reactions and Organization Conversations with iPhone users are finally being addressed By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 10, 2022 11:33AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The newest update for Google's Messages app has added some extra options to help keep you organized, along with a long-awaited adjustment for how conversations with iPhone users are handled. Message reactions from iPhone users has been a major sore point for many Messages users for some time, but it's finally being taken care of. With its most recent update, the app now displays reactions from iPhone users as emojis rather than as a text description. Though Google says that, for the time being, the feature is only available on phones set to English, with plans to add other languages in the future. Google Besides the improvement to reactions that users have been asking for, the update also includes tools to help you keep your messages and history organized. Messages can be automatically sorted between Business and Personal (and filed under their respective tabs), and password-related texts can be set to automatically delete after 24 hours. You can also get nudges to keep you from forgetting to respond to texts, receive reminders of friends' birthdays, or create your own emojis with Emoji Kitchen if you're using Gboard. Google And finally, Google has found a workaround for the disparity between video and image resolutions when sending something with an iPhone. Now, videos can be shared as Google Photos links in your messages, which will allow recipients to view them much more clearly. It's not available for photos just yet—only videos for the moment—but Google says that's "coming soon." Google's latest update for the Messages app has already begun rolling out and should finish over the course of the next few weeks. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit