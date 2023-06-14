News > Software & Apps New Google Maps Updates Want to Make Your Trips and Travel Even Easier Immersive view is expanding... but wait, there's more! By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 14, 2023 02:59PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Go ahead and open up Google when you're ready to plan your summer vacation so you can 'see' out what your itinerary really looks like. Google Maps is and will be updating several key features to make navigating unfamiliar areas and planning your trips easier. If you have any upcoming trips or expect to find yourself in a place you may not normally visit, Google is updating three of its Maps features for just such an occasion. Whether you're laying out an itinerary in Recents, want to find your way around with Immersive View, or want at-a-glance directions, you're covered. Google The Recents feature in the desktop version of Maps, which was built to help with trip planning, is getting a handful of updates so that its intended function works more smoothly. Once the updates are live, Maps will remember the places you've highlighted even if the window is closed, so you won't have to try and locate them again later. You'll also have more control over removing places from your list, sharing the list with a friend, and getting directions to up to three different spots you can save for later. Immersive View is also expanding with the addition of four new cities: Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice. This expansion also brings Immersive View's total landmark count to over 500. Google A brand new opt-in feature is also on the way as well. Glanceable directions aims to combine the detail normally found in Maps' more typical navigation mode with the automatic updates and tracking of GPS directions. The result, Google says, will provide up-to-date ETAs, warnings of upcoming turns, and path updates if you choose a different direction. Immersive View rolls out to more cities starting today for Android and iOS, with Glanceable Directions expected to begin rolling out at an unspecified date later this month. Google's planned updates for Recents on desktop will go live globally starting next month. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit