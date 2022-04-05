News > Software & Apps Google Maps to Add Toll Prices and New Details to Routes iOS version will also be getting some upgrades By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 5, 2022 01:59PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Over the coming months, Google will be rolling out new updates to its Maps service that gives information on toll booth prices and a more detailed map. According to Google, the estimated prices you will see are taken from local toll jurisdictions and vary according to certain factors. Navigation maps will now include the finer details of a route, like stop signs. And Google Maps on iOS will be further integrated to make it easier to use while traveling. Google Factors that influence toll booth prices include the day of the week, the cost of a pass, and what time you arrived. The new feature will be coming to Android and iOS this April and will cover toll booths across the U.S., India, Japan, and Indonesia with more counties on the way. Maps will also have a toll-free option for routes if there are any available. Goodle is also adding details like traffic lights, stop signs, and other points of interest to the app. Select cities will have additional details, like pointing out the medians in a street, but Google didn't say which locations. Google Similarly, the new navigation map will arrive on Android and iOS in select countries, but no indication as to where. Exclusive iOS changes include no longer needing the Apple Watch to be connected to an iPhone to use Maps and a new trip widget that appears on the home screen. The final iOS update integrates Google Maps directly to Siri and the Spotlight app. You will have to connect this feature yourself but Apple provides instructions on their website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit