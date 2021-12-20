News > Software & Apps Google Maps Tests New Way to Save Specific Locations The feature is called 'Dock to bottom' By Allison Murray Allison Murray Twitter Tech News Reporter Southern Illinois University Allison reports on all things tech. She's a news junky that keeps her eye on the latest trends. Allison is a writer working out of Chicago, IL, with her only coworker: her cat Norbert. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 20, 2021 12:27PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Google Maps is testing a new way to find your favorite locations when you use it on your desktop. Initially spotted by Search Engine Roundtable, a new 'Dock to bottom' feature could be coming to the desktop version of Google Maps. The feature would let you place a particular location in the footer of Maps so you can go back to it later. Getty Images/Tzido Right now, you can add a location to a list like 'Favorites' or 'Travel Plans' to view later, but this specific Dock to bottom feature would keep the location visible while you're navigating Maps and other places. 9to5Google notes the feature could be helpful if you're planning a trip and looking into multiple locations but want to go back to them later. While Google is currently testing the feature, it's reportedly only showing up for some users and, even then, randomly. It's also unclear if Google is testing or plans on testing it with the mobile app. Lifewire reached out to Google to find out more information on the new Dock to bottom feature but had not received a response at publishing time. Even if this feature test doesn't become a mainstay on Google Maps, the company is constantly releasing new helpful updates and features for users. For example, the most recent Google Maps update came out last week, and it now suggests the most fuel-efficient driving routes and estimated carbon emissions for flights you've booked. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit