News > Software & Apps Google Maps Makes It Easier to Visit National Parks With 4 New Updates Spend less time searching for specific spots and more time enjoying the view By Rob Rich Published on April 11, 2023 10:56AM EDT

Google Maps is getting four new features to help you get more out of national park visits. The four updates centered around national parks are headed to Google Maps this month to make your solo or family trips easier to plan (or improvise). Whether you need help with navigation, want to find noteworthy spots to check out, or need to find a restroom.

Matthew Micah Wright / Getty Images

Google is tapping the user community to help you learn more about significant locations (i.e., general attractions, campgrounds, etc.). Select an attraction from a park's search results, then browse through user photos and videos to see if it's something you want to make time for. And when you look for hiking trails, Maps will highlight the entire course for you—along with providing user photos and reviews, difficulty rankings, and more

Google

Improved directions aren't just limited to trails, either. More precise locations will also receive map indicators, making it easier to find entrances, trailheads, and so on when you search for them. And since you'll likely want to view this information while you're at the park—and national parks aren't known for their bevy of cell towers—you'll also be able to download maps for offline use.

All four Google Maps updates are rolling out this month for all national parks in the US. Major parks outside of the US will also begin to incorporate these updates "in the coming months."