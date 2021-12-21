Google Is Ending Support for OnHub Routers Next Year

The Google graveyard is growing by one more in 2022, as the company has announced its ending software support for OnHub routers.

Google initially launched its OnHub routers in 2015. It quickly followed that release with the launch of a simpler mesh networking router called Google Wifi, which Google later upgraded to the Nest Wifi system. Now, the company has announced that software support for OnHub routers will end in 2022.

Google / TP-Link

Google recently updated the support document for its OnHub routers, noting that official software support will end on December 19, 2022. The document says the routers will continue to work after the end date, however, they won’t receive any additional software features or security updates. Google also alerted OnHub customers via email, according to Android Police.

On top of ending software support, OnHub routers will no longer be manageable via the Google Home app. Google also notes that you won’t be able to use Google Assistant commands anymore, either, and the ability to run speed tests or update your network settings will become unavailable.

New security vulnerabilities continue to pop up, so Google recommends upgrading to a new wireless router as soon as possible. To help soften the death of OnHub, Google is also offering a 40 percent off coupon for its Nest Wifi routers. Google says the coupon will be delivered by email to current OnHub customers and will only be available until March 31, 2022.