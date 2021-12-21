News > Smart & Connected Life Google Is Ending Support for OnHub Routers Next Year You'll also lose all app access By Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Twitter Freelance Technology Reporter Full Sail University Josh Hawkins is a freelance writer for Lifewire who loves writing about the latest tech and gadgets that help make people’s lives easier. As an avid gamer and VR enthusiast, he also enjoys diving deep into the technology that helps bring those kinds of experiences to life. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 21, 2021 10:56AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The Google graveyard is growing by one more in 2022, as the company has announced its ending software support for OnHub routers. Google initially launched its OnHub routers in 2015. It quickly followed that release with the launch of a simpler mesh networking router called Google Wifi, which Google later upgraded to the Nest Wifi system. Now, the company has announced that software support for OnHub routers will end in 2022. Google / TP-Link Google recently updated the support document for its OnHub routers, noting that official software support will end on December 19, 2022. The document says the routers will continue to work after the end date, however, they won’t receive any additional software features or security updates. Google also alerted OnHub customers via email, according to Android Police. On top of ending software support, OnHub routers will no longer be manageable via the Google Home app. Google also notes that you won’t be able to use Google Assistant commands anymore, either, and the ability to run speed tests or update your network settings will become unavailable. New security vulnerabilities continue to pop up, so Google recommends upgrading to a new wireless router as soon as possible. To help soften the death of OnHub, Google is also offering a 40 percent off coupon for its Nest Wifi routers. Google says the coupon will be delivered by email to current OnHub customers and will only be available until March 31, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit