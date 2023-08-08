Why Google's Grammar Search Is Yet Another AI Ruse to Keep You Viewing Ads

Google will now check your grammar right there in the search box.

It may not be "100% accurate," says Google.

AI-based answers keep users on Google's sites, viewing ads.

Google will now grammar-check anything you type into its search box. And no, it's not trying to shame you every time you use it.

Google is shoehorning yet another AI feature into its search, continuing its mission to answer any query without making you leave the site. It's a handy little tool, but seeing as most text apps already come with grammar checkers and nobody writing in short text boxes even cares about spelling, let alone grammar, it seems redundant. However, it may all be a part of Google's bigger AI strategy.

"[People] often turn to Google first when they have a question or need information. Google wants to capitalize on this behavior by keeping people within its ecosystem of products for longer. This allows Google to show more ads, collect more user data, and improve the relevancy of its services," Layla Acharya, founder of education and e-learning site Edwize, told Lifewire via email.

The grammar search is simple. Just type (or paste) your sentence into the standard Google search box, and Google will use artificial intelligence (AI) to check it. The tool will attempt to guess your intention, and if it does, it'll grant you a grammar check. If it doesn't, or if you don't trust it to work automatically, you can just include the words "grammar check" in the search.

If you're writing long-form text, your text editor or word processor almost certainly checks grammar for you. But if you just want to check a snippet, what do you do? You do what everyone does when they start anything—type it into Google. It's a habit we all have to varying extents. We might type questions, or even entire addresses for other websites, into Google. And Google knows it.

"Google is clearly focusing in on how people actually use search rather than how we (or they themselves, years ago) expected search to function. They have all that data and can see real-world usage, meaning there must be enough people typing in sentences they'd like to be grammar checked to justify the addition," Gareth Barkin, dean of operations and technology at the University of Puget Sound, told Lifewire via email.

But even so, it seems like a feature that might be better off elsewhere, somewhere that allows for more context and is conducive to more than sentence snippets. Even Google admits on its support page that it "might not be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences."

We're at the beginning of that shift, and it will be interesting to see in two to three years how many searches just return a textual answer or explanation rather than a list of web results

"As someone who cares about educating people about grammar, my concern with this feature is that it doesn't teach people the reason why their text is correct or incorrect. Although it is helpful for correcting mistakes quickly, it's far more helpful to educate the person about the grammar rule so they have a deeper understanding of why it should be written a certain way," Amanda Napitu, founder of Improving Your English, told Lifewire via email.

Why Google's Using AI

"We may be the only people in the world who can say our goal is to have people leave our website as quickly as possible," says Google on its philosophy page. That might have been true once, but today its search has changed a lot over the years, from a simple query box that yielded a list of links through its OneBox, which puts relevant answers right there on the results page so you don't have to click away.

As AI answers make many web searches irrelevant, it also gives Google a way to keep people on the site and to view more ads.

"[A]s Google shifts gears toward AI search, to compete with Bing's ChatGPT powered search, there's more incentive to keep people on their site by answering questions and providing summarized explanations rather than directing them to primary sources," says Barkin.

The grammar checker, then, is part of a trend at Google. As the quality of its search declines thanks to spammy SEO gumming up the results, and as rivals like Bing and DuckDuckGo get much better, Google seems to be betting on a future after search. This may explain why it's going so hard into AI to answer everything right there on Google's site.

"We're at the beginning of that shift, and it will be interesting to see in two to three years how many searches just return a textual answer or explanation rather than a list of web results," says Barkin.