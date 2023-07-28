Google Offers Free AI Training Courses to 'Capture the Benefits' of the Tech

Learning how to leverage artificial intelligence software is not exactly easy for regular people, which is where Google comes in.

The search giant has just announced free AI training courses available to UK residents. These learning modules offer “people and businesses practical skills and knowledge to capture the benefits of AI.” Google says the knowledge imparted via these classes can be useful for businesses looking to invest in the technology or garden variety users who just want to save a bit of time.

There are ten web classes in all, but only two launched today. The first teaches users how to boost productivity by using AI. The other module teaches folks the basics of machine learning and related algorithms. You have to register via each link and show up at the appointed time to access the content. These modules are technically only for UK residents, but they run via YouTube, and the registration page seems to accept anyone who signs up.

Future topics, releasing in the coming weeks, include cybersecurity, cloud computing, leadership in the AI space, how to run an AI-enabled business, and more.

This all started with a Google Digital Garage event hosted by Ruth Porat, SVP and CFO of Google and parent company, Alphabet. The online meet-up was a success, drawing 85 people, so the company moved forward with plans for more learning modules. There’s no word on when these classes will officially become available throughout the rest of the world.