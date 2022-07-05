News > Internet & Security Google Fixes Critical Flaw in Chrome Patch available now for this previously exploited flaw By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 5, 2022 11:21AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A previously exploited critical security flaw in Chrome for Windows has been discovered and is in the process of being patched, according to Google. Several security exploits were discovered or reported in Google's Chrome web browser, specifically for Windows machines. The Stable channel update (103.0.5060.114) addresses flaws that would allow remote attackers to take control of a system through Javascript, memory buffer, or memory allocation vulnerabilities. Joseph Ray / EyeEm / Getty Images Only one of the highlighted security issues seems to have been actively exploited openly, but CVE-2022-2294, as it's known, could lead to a lot of damage or other problems. It's what's referred to as a "Heap buffer overflow," specifically in WebRTC, which allows audio and video communication to work across different web browsers. Kind of an important feature these days. When exploited, attackers can overwrite the memory buffer to execute their own commands. It could lead to influence over or direct control of any process in a given operating system if it's not adequately protected. Nattakorn Maneerat / Getty Images The other discovered exploits—a Use After Free bug in Chrome OS and a Type Confusion bug that could be used to trick Chrome into running code—have not been used, it seems. So while the security flaws do exist, nobody outside of the researchers who discovered them has been able to take advantage. The Stable channel update for Chrome on PC has been updated and should be rolling out to users over the next several days (or possibly weeks). The update should be applied automatically after restarting Chrome, but you can also update manually if you don't want to wait. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit