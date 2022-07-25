News > Software & Apps Google Finally Improves Android Tablet Apps Keyboard shortcuts, side-by-side files, and more By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 25, 2022 01:29PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Google regularly updates its suite of productivity apps for Android phones, but year after year, many of these improvements skip tablets and foldables. Well, the tablet-side of Android is finally getting some love from Google, as many of the company’s productivity apps are receiving fairly substantial overhauls for those who prefer to work with larger screens. Google First up, Docs, Sheets, and Drive will get updates to support drag and drop, so you can pull texts and images from one app to another, helping to sustain a single ecosystem across all software. Google is beefing up Drive even further, adding the option to open up two files side by side. Keyboard shortcuts are also coming to Drive, Docs, and Slides, which is sure to please anyone who uses their Android tablet as a primary computer with a wired or Bluetooth keyboard. These include popular shortcuts like select, cut, copy, paste, undo, and redo, among others. "Today, we are making Google Workspace apps even better on Android’s larger screens," Scott Blanksteen, Senior Director of Project Management, wrote in the post on The Keyword. These updates will roll out to Google Workspace accounts, and personal Google accounts over the "next few weeks." The company also says more improvements for Android tablets are forthcoming, though did not provide details. Why the sudden emphasis on tablets? It could be the company is simply listening to consumer demands, or they have a refresh inbound for the Google Pixel Slate. Another possibility is the ever-expanding foldables market, as Samsung recently announced that the company’s foldable devices had experienced a 300 percent increase in sales in 2021 over 2020. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit