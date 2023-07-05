Google Cloud Next '23: Dates, Rumors, News, and Everything Else To Know

How to Register and Attend

When and Where

Google Cloud Next 2023 is the company's upcoming event for cloud developers and industry leaders. Here's everything you need to know.

When Is Google Cloud Next 2023?

Google Cloud Next is August 29-31, 2023. It'll be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. It will also have online options.

How to Register and Attend Google Cloud Next 2023

You can get full details about registration and attendance on Google's Cloud Next website. The Full Conference Pass costs $1,599 and grants you complete access to every session over all three days.

Google will also offer a Digital Pass that will let you watch the livestream, participate in chat, and watch sessions on-demand after the event.

Pricing has changed since Google Cloud Next 2022, which was free to attend.

What Will Google Announce at Cloud Next 2023?

Google probably won't make any product announcements at Cloud Next 2023. The event is more of a conference that allows developers a chance to learn, network, and collaborate.

According to Google, Cloud Next is:

[O]ur global exhibition of inspiration, innovation, and education. It’s where decision-makers, developers, and anyone passionate about an accessible, scalable, socially responsible cloud come together to share challenges, solutions, 10x ideas, and game-changing technologies.

At Google Cloud Next 2022, Google did make some announcements, although most of them were infrastructure-based and not really of interest at the consumer level. Among the things the company revealed are:

Expansion of Google Cloud into Austria, Greece, Norway, South Africa, and Sweden.

Custom emojis in Google Chat, Meet, and Voice.

A timeline view in Google Sheets.

AI functionality across Google Cloud.

Casual users of Google products won't find much news at Google Cloud Next. However, since Google Cloud runs the company's online apps like Docs, Gmail, Sheets, and Slides, we may see some updates to those platforms.

