Google Brings Improved Search Features to Chrome on Android and iOS

Google is enhancing Chrome’s search chops at a time when the company faces renewed competition from rivals like Microsoft.

Google is rolling out a handful of updates to the Chrome browser for Android or iOS that will make it easier to find the information you're looking for.

Most notable is the addition of a relevant search feature. When reading an eligible website and you tap the address bar, Chrome will display a list of search results related to your current website. For example, if you're looking at a page about 'Tokyo,' Google will suggest searches related to local attractions and restaurants.

Using search on a smartphone. KDP / Getty Images

At the same time, Chrome on Android now displays trending search results. You can see these anytime you open a new tab and tap the address bar. Google doesn't say how knowing what other people are searching might be useful, but a screenshot the company shared offers a clue. For example, during a sporting event like the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup, 'US women's soccer' might come up as a trending result.

Separately, Google made enhancements to Touch to Search. The feature will display a carousel at the bottom of the interface with a list of related search results. The company says this feature makes it easy to access the company's search engine quickly. Before using Touch to Search, however, you need to enable the feature in Chrome's settings menu.

Google Chrome mobile search options. Lifewire

Finally, Chrome on mobile now displays 10 search suggestions, up from six previously, when you start typing in the address bar. "The most relevant suggestions will appear first, and you can access more options by scrolling," Nick Kim Sexton, a product manager with the Chrome team, wrote in a post about the features.

These features are currently rolling out for Android but could take a few days (and even weeks) to reach everyone. For iOS, the company says trending search results will arrive later this year.