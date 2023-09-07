Your favorite browser is getting a new look and some updates to the Safe Browsing functionality.

Chrome turns 15 this month, and Google plans to celebrate in style.

In a blog post published Thursday, the search giant said Chrome users can expect to see a redesigned desktop client rollout in the coming weeks. The update will bring Google’s Material You design language, first introduced alongside Android 12, to the browser. A new interface makes it easier than ever to change themes, with more than a dozen colorways for users to choose from, as well as light and dark mode variants included. The new Chrome will even remember the theme you previously selected when switching between Google accounts.



Google

"We've refreshed Chrome's icons with a focus on legibility and created new color palettes that better complement your tabs and toolbar," wrote Parisa Tabriz, vice president of Chrome. Google has also redesigned the Chrome Web Store and added categories that spotlight AI-powered extensions and picks from the company's editorial team. A public preview of the new store is available to preview starting today.

The update is more than skin-deep, however. Google has also redesigned Chrome's three dots menu to make it more comprehensive and thereby make it easier for users to access the browser's most useful features, including extensions and the built-in password manager, with fewer clicks.

Separately, Google is also rolling out an update to Chrome's Safe Browsing functionality. Moving forward, instead of checking an internal list of malicious sites every 30 to 60 minutes, Chrome will do that in real time. "By shortening the time between identification and prevention of threats, we expect to see 25 percent improved protection from malware and phishing threats," says Tabriz. Google expects to roll out the update to Safe Browsing in the coming weeks.