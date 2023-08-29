Why Google Chrome Copying Safari’s Bottom Search Bar Is Great News

The latest Google Chrome for iOS beta has an option to move the search bar to the bottom.

Safari added this feature in 2021's iOS 15.

Browser design innovation seems to move very slowly.

In iOS 15, Apple moved mobile Safari's address and search bar down from the top of the screen to sit right above the keyboard. Now, just two years later, Google has done the same.

In the latest beta version of the Chrome browser for the iPhone, Google has added an option to place the search bar directly above the keyboard, a 'bottom bar' instead of the previously-standard top bar. It's an addition that is at once welcome and also shows the slow pace of web browser innovation.

"I actually prefer the bottom [search bar]. Not only is it simpler to reach with one hand, but it's also quite convenient to be able to flip between tabs using the same gestures I normally use to go between programs," Daniel Florido, director of web design and advertising company Pixelstorm, told Lifewire via email.

Bottom Search Bar

A bottom bar has one big advantage: it's way easier to reach with a thumb when typing on your phone, either one- or two-handed. It's also easier to read what you're typing, as you don't have to glance from the keyboard up to the top of the screen and back again. Some folks take to it straight away, others get accustomed over a longer period and end up loving it. For example:

"I hated this Safari feature at first, but I stuck with it. Now I think it is great," iPhone user JitteryJimmy said in a MacRumors forum thread participated in by Lifewire.

"It reminds me of an incident at a cafe a few years ago. A stranger beside me struck up a conversation about the then newly-released iPhone update where Safari had made this exact change," software developer Martijn van Nieuwenhoven told Lifewire via email. "Both of us, initially skeptical, realized that by the end of our coffees, it felt more intuitive and ergonomic. It was a change we didn't know we needed, which is often a sign of effective design."

But for many people—me included—it just doesn't work out. The setting really does make sense, so I forced myself to try to get used to it for a month or so, but it didn't stick. After looking at the top of the screen for so long, my eyes just kept going up there.

Still, it doesn't really matter, as you can easily choose whichever you prefer in the settings, and apparently, the Google version—which does exactly the same thing—is also a user-selectable option right now.

Browser Balancing Acts

You may remember that when Apple added these features in the iOS 15 beta, it also messed with Safari's tab design. On the iPhone, all seemed fine, an improvement, if anything. But the new tab layout for Safari on the Mac and iPad was so bad that Apple rolled it back and never mentioned it again (although you still can test it out today by enabling it in Safari's settings, if you must).

The bottom bar and tab-gate both illustrate the problems of improving browsers. The web browser, either on the desktop or mobile, may be our most-used app, which means we have opinions. While some people love new features and trying them out, others want everything to stay the same.

Even amongst the neophiles, some changes are just bad news, like those terrible Safari tabs, which made Safari almost impossible to use. It was good that Apple was trying radical new ideas, and great that it realized its mistake early in the beta cycles and never released it as the default, but it shows how hard it can be to change anything.

Instead, Apple seems to have focused its browser innovation on privacy, which is also welcome. But while Apple is adding excellent safety features like iCloud Private Relay, web content blockers, and passkeys, we're missing out on excellent new browser ideas like vertical tabs.

It's certainly a tricky balance to achieve, but Apple doesn't suffer the same aversion to change in the rest of its software. Last year, it came up with the amazing Dynamic Island, for example. And with the iPad, Apple is forever experimenting with the multitasking setup, adding sliding panels, split screen views, and recently even windows, just like those on the Mac, only worse.

Which is to say, Chrome's bottom bar is welcome, especially its optional status. Phones are too important, and the people using them are too diverse to force us all to use them the same way. Add more of these changes, Apple and Google, but please make them optional.