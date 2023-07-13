Google Bard Now Offers More Ways to Save and Share Results, Plus More Languages

Google's Bard chatbot is adding support for more languages and regions, as well as rolling out customization options for responses and new productivity features.

A bevy of new updates and features are rolling out for Google Bard, with the AI-driven text program now supporting up to 40 different languages and around 230 countries or territories. The update also adds more ways for you to tailor Bard's responses and provides more tools to save or share your conversations.

Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, Spanish, and more languages have been added to Bard's ever-growing list, with availability for Brazil and more European countries also joining the ranks. On top of that, you now have more say in how Bard forms its responses. Selecting a new Sound icon will have Bard audibly dictate the results, while a new pop-up menu lets you set the response tone to casual, professional, long, short, or simple.

Four new productivity-enhancing options are also rolling out, such as importing code from Python to Replit and Google Collab. Google Lens is also being incorporated by uploading images as part of a prompt, which Google says will allow Bard to suggest captions or provide info on the subject.

Saving your prompts will also be easier now, with Bard's sidebar now offering functions for pinning, renaming, or returning to your conversations. And the inclusion of shareable links means you can now show your results around to as many (or as few) people as you want.



Almost all of Bard's changes are live for each of its 40 supported languages starting today, with the exception of response tone adjustments and using images in prompts. Those two are currently only working with English but will be available in additional languages "soon."