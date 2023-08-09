Google’s Arts & Culture App Wants to Make Everyone a Poet With AI’s Help

This is your yearly reminder Google hasn't sent its Arts & Culture app to the graveyard yet.

Google's Arts & Culture app gets a redesign, bringing a new look, improved navigation, and easier access to games and activities along for the ride.

A revised version of the Google Arts & Culture app has begun rolling out for Android, offering an easier-to-navigate redesign and the promise of new activities and experiences. The update is expected to help you find any number of subjects you might be looking for, see how they connect across cultures, and find various educational tools and toys with less effort.

Google

Searching for subjects via Explore allows for organizing across a number of categories, and results can be further sorted by creator, location, and so on. Additionally, a "cultural flywheel" will offer up suggestions of other connected topics, such as depictions across other cultures or related artworks—with Google continuing to expand the feature over time.

However, you won't always have to look for artistic or cultural inspiration, as the updated app will also feature an Inspire feed that provides a constant stream of subjects to investigate. The feed updates regularly with multiple works of art, artifacts, events, and more while also giving you a say in what's presented as you favorite the kinds of topics you find interesting. And a new Play tab puts all of Google Arts & Culture's various games and tools in one place—from the singing Blob Opera to the recent Viola the Bird.

Google

The updated app has also added an all-new activity dubbed Poem Postcards. This new feature tasks you with choosing a piece of art, then selecting a style of poem (sonnet, haiku, limerick, etc) to pair with it. Once the criteria are set, Poem Postcards will generate your poem via AI, and if you like the results, you can turn them into a digital postcard to share with friends.

You can download the updated Google Arts & Culture app (or update it if it's already installed) for Android starting today. The new version is also planned to roll out on iOS later this summer, but Google has not provided a precise date for it yet.