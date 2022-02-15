News > Computers Google Announces Software to Turn Old PCs and Macs Into Chromebooks It’s in early access and free By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on February 15, 2022 01:59PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More If you have an office filled to the brim with ancient laptops, Google has a new way to squeeze a bit more life out of them. The company just unveiled a service called Chrome OS Flex, a software suite that transforms old Macs and PCs into Chromebooks, as announced in an official Google blog post. Solen Feyissa If this sounds familiar, Chrome OS Flex is a rebrand of CloudReady, a Chromium-based operating system that Google purchased in December 2020. CloudReady’s original purpose was to extend the life of old PCs that were no longer receiving official updates. Chrome OS Flex offers a similar purpose, just wrapped up in a new version of Chrome OS. Chrome OS Flex offers much of the same features as the original flavor Chrome OS, including a built-in Chrome browser, cross-device integrations, cloud sync, quick boot times, background system updates, and the same Google Assistant found on modern Chromebooks. However, the OS will not allow access to the Play Store or run Android apps. Additionally, your old laptops likely do not feature a built-in Google security chip, so a verified boot is out of the question. Chrome OS Flex is available now in early access. It’s free and allows for booting directly from a USB drive, so you can try it out before wiping your computer’s hard drive. As for minimum specs, make sure you have 4GB of RAM and a device with an Intel or AMD x86-64-bit compatible chipset. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit