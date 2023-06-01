Google Announces 7 Android Features Like New Widgets and Shortcuts

Tools for phones, tablets, and watches

By
Lawrence Bonk
Lawrence Bonk
Lawrence Bonk
News Reporter
  • Florida State University
Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 11:43AM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

Google has updated Android to include a suite of new features for smartwatches, smartphones, and tablets.

For tablets and phones, it starts with a nifty tool called reading practice, which helps new readers improve vocabulary and comprehension skills by offering real-time feedback with word pronunciations. So far, thousands of children’s ebooks can access this feature. The update also includes a handful of new smartphone widgets that give you personalized TV and movie suggestions, track stocks, and more. 

Android Tools

Google

A new time-waster called Emoji Kitchen lets you arrange various emojis as stickers and send them out via Gboard messages. Finally, Android phones can now access a dark web report that runs scans for your Gmail address, checking if it’s popped up in any nefarious locations. 

On the watch front, Spotify for Wear OS is getting a personalized DJ feature for listening to music and podcasts. There are also new features to skip lines in certain scenarios, so long as you wear an Android smartwatch and have access to Google Wallet. Finally, smartwatch owners can now add a dedicated tile for fast access to a note or to-do list, so you can quickly access necessary information. 

These features are all rolling out now as part of a general operating system update. Google also says they are working on new Android tools that will be revealed in the near future. The company is fairly consistent with dropping new features, so keep an eye on the update page. 

Was this page helpful?