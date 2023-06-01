News > Phones Google Announces 7 Android Features Like New Widgets and Shortcuts Tools for phones, tablets, and watches By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 1, 2023 11:43AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Google has updated Android to include a suite of new features for smartwatches, smartphones, and tablets. For tablets and phones, it starts with a nifty tool called reading practice, which helps new readers improve vocabulary and comprehension skills by offering real-time feedback with word pronunciations. So far, thousands of children’s ebooks can access this feature. The update also includes a handful of new smartphone widgets that give you personalized TV and movie suggestions, track stocks, and more. Google A new time-waster called Emoji Kitchen lets you arrange various emojis as stickers and send them out via Gboard messages. Finally, Android phones can now access a dark web report that runs scans for your Gmail address, checking if it’s popped up in any nefarious locations. On the watch front, Spotify for Wear OS is getting a personalized DJ feature for listening to music and podcasts. There are also new features to skip lines in certain scenarios, so long as you wear an Android smartwatch and have access to Google Wallet. Finally, smartwatch owners can now add a dedicated tile for fast access to a note or to-do list, so you can quickly access necessary information. These features are all rolling out now as part of a general operating system update. Google also says they are working on new Android tools that will be revealed in the near future. The company is fairly consistent with dropping new features, so keep an eye on the update page. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit