Google Announces 7 Android Features Like New Widgets and Shortcuts

Google has updated Android to include a suite of new features for smartwatches, smartphones, and tablets.

For tablets and phones, it starts with a nifty tool called reading practice, which helps new readers improve vocabulary and comprehension skills by offering real-time feedback with word pronunciations. So far, thousands of children’s ebooks can access this feature. The update also includes a handful of new smartphone widgets that give you personalized TV and movie suggestions, track stocks, and more.

Google

A new time-waster called Emoji Kitchen lets you arrange various emojis as stickers and send them out via Gboard messages. Finally, Android phones can now access a dark web report that runs scans for your Gmail address, checking if it’s popped up in any nefarious locations.

On the watch front, Spotify for Wear OS is getting a personalized DJ feature for listening to music and podcasts. There are also new features to skip lines in certain scenarios, so long as you wear an Android smartwatch and have access to Google Wallet. Finally, smartwatch owners can now add a dedicated tile for fast access to a note or to-do list, so you can quickly access necessary information.

These features are all rolling out now as part of a general operating system update. Google also says they are working on new Android tools that will be revealed in the near future. The company is fairly consistent with dropping new features, so keep an eye on the update page.