How Google's AI-Boosted Assistant Could Help You Get Things Done Faster

Artificial intelligence (AI) is boosting software assistants, potentially leading to user benefits.

Google reportedly plans to update Assistant, a conversational way to interact with devices, using features powered by generative AI. The move could help you be more efficient and have more fun navigating the internet and daily tasks.

"Imagine having a hard day, feeling overwhelmed, and your personal assistant, your virtual friend right there on your device, cracks a joke just for you," Trice Johnson, a board member at the tech firm First Genesis told Lifewire in an email interview. "And the best part is, it's personalized—they know exactly what will make you laugh. It's like having a comforting buddy when you need it the most."

Smarter AI Assistant

As mentioned in an email acquired by Axios, Google has initiated the development of the revamped Assistant, commencing with the mobile version of the product. The Google Assistant will leverage technology akin to ChatGPT, enhancing its assistance capabilities, natural language comprehension, and overall range of functions.

Generative AI is the natural next step for tech like Google Assistant, enabling AI to deliver more intelligent answers than what simpler conversational AI can do, tech analyst Rebecca Wettemann said in an email. "Pulling Google Assistant in with AI makes sense from an org chart perspective as well," she added.

Generative AI built on the latest Large Language Models can more effectively understand user queries than search algorithms or other older models built with natural language processing, Ashu Dubey, the CEO of Gleen AI, noted via email. He said that AI will provide more accurate and relevant information to questions.

"Being built with generative AI makes it easier to understand user prompts and will make the assistant more efficient for the user," he added. "This is in stark contrast to other tools that are based on older models such as answer-matching natural language processing."

Google's use of generative AI and its natural language processing capabilities will enable users to have conversations that are like chats with a friend, Johnson said.

"Picture while on your way to bed, wanting to relax and listen to a personal story in a certain voice," she added. "Generative AI brings that power to Google Assistant, so you get to have your own curated experience that's personal to you. It's like the ultimate personalized touch across all of Google's platforms—from Maps to Google Home."

The company's swift embrace of the AI trend might have been influenced by the debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT last year and Microsoft's recent launch of their chat bot-powered Bing. Amazon is making updates to its voice assistant as well. In late April, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed intentions to enhance the Alexa voice assistant by incorporating a more capable and advanced large language model.

The Evolution of Google Assistant

Google Assistant's journey started modestly in 2016, Johnson said. The software debuted as part of Google's messaging app, Allo, and worked on the original Google Home smart speaker.

"What truly sets Google Assistant apart from other tools in the market is its focus on smart, intuitive features that make interactions feel more personalized and intimate," she added. "With the power of generative AI, Google Assistant will double-down on its multilingual capabilities, making it even more accessible to everyone."

As Google keeps up with generative AI, its virtual assistant will continuously learn and improve from user feedback and the data it will gather daily, Johnson predicted. She said the continuous evolution will lead to a deeper connection and more personalization in users' lives.

"It's like having a beautifully compatible AI friend that understands us better and better as time goes on," she added. "This understanding allows it to be a true companion, helping us lead healthier and mentally healthier lives while making everything easier and more enjoyable."

Generative AI assistants will provide tailored responses that are not only based on what users want to hear but also consider data captured from all around the world, Johnson said.

"It can align my goals with the world's knowledge and give me quick decision-making insights that could change my entire life for the better," she added. "That's a game-changing function."

