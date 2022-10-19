Google Adds iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets to YouTube, Drive, Maps, and More

Several Google apps have just added support for both lock screen and home screen widgets in iOS 16.

It's been about a month coming, but after its initial tease of adding iOS 16 lock screen and home screen widget functionality to many of its iPhone apps, Google delivered. Now you'll be able to add quick-selection tools, app shortcuts, and the like from seven different Google apps—with some getting more than one widget option.

Google

Gmail will show you how many unread messages you currently have through your lock screen and their categories, while Drive will let you open suggested and starred files with a single tap. News will share major headlines, and Maps can search for nearby points of interest (or necessity) without the need to unlock your iPhone. And if you have trouble identifying a song you like, the Google app offers a lock screen widget that will try and find it for you—all you have to do is hum or sing some of it.

There's also Chrome, which is getting lock screen widgets to quick-start the browser (in regular or incognito mode), search with your voice, or play the Dino Game if you just need something to do. And YouTube Music has a widget that will let you play your favorite songs without unlocking your phone. Even Google Lens is getting in on lock screen widgets with a shortcut that lets you translate over a hundred languages via your phone's camera.

Google

Lock screen widgets aren't the only change, though. YouTube is also getting a home screen widget that can be used to quick-start Shorts and new videos, or you can search without opening the app. And if traveling (or commuting) is more your style, Maps has a new Frequent Trips home screen widget that will let you start navigation with one tap and provide travel time estimates.

All of Google's new iOS 16 widgets are available now—so long as you have the associated app installed on your iPhone. After that, you can set up whichever widgets you want in the usual fashion.