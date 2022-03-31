News > Internet & Security Google Adds 'Highly Cited' Label to Search Results New tips will be added to help people reevaluate info By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 31, 2022 12:07PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Continuing its efforts to combat misinformation, Google will be adding new notices to its search results that help people check the validity and source of a story. Local news stories, interviews, or press releases frequently linked to by other news publications will get a 'highly cited' label in search results. Google will also be adding tips on trending topics to get people to think more critically about a story and expanding its About This Result feature. Google The highly cited label will appear on Top Stories and will be a small box in the corner of an article's thumbnail. Google said it hopes this label will increase original reporting as readers learn about the topic's original context that may get lost in other articles. The label is rolling out soon for Google's mobile app in English for the US and will release globally in the next few weeks. Rolling out today are the critical thinking tips that encourage people to reevaluate a story. It will remind people to double-check if this source can be trusted or to come back later when more information is available. Google also points to its new resource page that teaches people how to research the validity of a story, its sources, and its author. Google The last change will have About This Result include the source of a search result, internet comments on the website, and other forms of context. These changes will roll out soon globally to mobile, but only in the English language. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit