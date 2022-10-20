Google Adds 10 New Features to Messages, Including Reminders Support and More

Several new features are bound for Google Messages to make text, replying, and generally staying in touch a bit easier.

Google has 10 new features for its Messages app in the works, along with visual updates to the icons for Messages, Contacts, and Phone that will work with Material You themes. And as you might expect, a heavy emphasis is being placed on Rich Communication Services (RCS).

Pixabay / Mockup Photos

Soon you'll be able to reply to a specific message in your chat history (when RCS is enabled), so a delayed response won't derail an ongoing conversation. Additionally, Android users texting with iOS users will be able to react to an iPhone's SMS text with their own emoji. And now, if someone texts a link to a YouTube video, you can watch it from Messages itself—no app switching required.

Other additions include automatic transcription that translates audio into a text message you can read—if you're using a Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy S22, Pixel 6, Pixel 6A, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro. Organization is also a focus, with options to create a reminder from inside Messages along with automated suggestions to star important texts (i.e., addresses, phone numbers, etc.). On top of that, Messages will also generate suggestions for Meet calls and new calendar events when you send or receive texts like "Can you talk" or "Let's meet at _."



Rounding out the extensive features list are messages that work across multiple connected devices (i.e., your phone, watch, or Chromebook), along with RCS messaging availability when flying United. There's also a feature to open a text chat with businesses you find on Maps or in Search, but it's still in the experimental stages and only being tested in a few (unspecified) countries.



No specific date for when these new features will be available has been given yet, but Google says that they'll begin rolling out "in the coming weeks." The same timeframe applies to the new look for its Messages, Phone, and Contacts app icons.