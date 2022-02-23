News > Phones Google Acknowledges Pixel 6 Wi-Fi Issues, Promises Fix Software update coming in March By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 23, 2022 11:34AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Without Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a smartphone is basically just a (gasp!) phone, and nobody wants that. Yet, that’s what some Pixel 6 owners have been reporting. Following an early February system update, certain Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have posted a number of problems using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to various support forums. Now, Google has finally acknowledged the issue with an official response on a Reddit thread. Google Google minimized the prevalence of the bug, stating that it has impacted a "very small number of devices," and also saying that the company has discovered the root cause after a lengthy investigation into the matter. As such, Google has developed a software fix that will roll out with the next system update in early March. Google is aware that forcing adopters of their premium smartphone line to wait an entire month to use wireless connectivity is asking a lot, so it's telling impacted consumers to get in touch with the support team if they want to "explore other options," though the post stopped short of explaining exactly what that means. This is not the first major issue arising from a Pixel 6 system update. Google disabled the first major update for the line in December after users began reporting disconnected and dropped calls due to a bug in the call screening and hold features. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit