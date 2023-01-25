GoldenEye 007 Lands on Xbox and Switch Consoles Very Soon

The classic (but slightly updated) version of GoldenEye 007 finally has a release date for Switch and Xbox consoles and is arriving sooner than you might think.

Now pay attention, 007. It's come to our attention that Rare Ltd. has revealed an official release date for the beloved Nintendo 64 classic on its official Twitter account and that it's headed to the Xbox and Switch.

Regardless of your system of choice, you'll be able to experience the Nintendo 64's seminal first-person shooter in a more modern 16:9 format (versus the classic 4:3). Textures are also much sharper than they were back in 1997, with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S version supporting resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD.

Multiplayer—the original game's most beloved feature—is also making a comeback, though a few concessions had to be made. Both consoles support up to four players with a local split-screen setup, just like the classic release.

However, online multiplayer seems to have been a bit more tricky as it's only offered on the Switch version (i.e., no online multiplayer on the Xbox). And online play via the Switch will still appear in a local split-screen format, so you'll still have to resist the temptation to cheat by looking at your opponents' locations.

You'll be able to revisit GoldenEye 007 in (most of) its original glory via Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions starting on Friday, January 27. Xbox One or Series X|S owners without Game Pass aren't being left out, either, as the game will also be available as a free download for Rare Replay owners.