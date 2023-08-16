5 Ways to Go to the Desktop in Windows 11

What to Know Press WIN + D for the easiest and fastest way to show the desktop on Windows 11.

This article explains all the different ways to show the desktop on Windows 11.

Use Keyboard Shortcuts to Show the Desktop

The fastest way to see the desktop is to use a keyboard shortcut. There are three methods, each with its own benefits:

WIN + D : Press these keys to minimize all open windows so you can see the desktop and interact with it. Repeat to put all the windows back in their place.

+ : Press these keys to minimize all open windows so you can see the desktop and interact with it. Repeat to put all the windows back in their place. WIN + M : This is identical to WIN + D, but it can't be reversed, so pressing it again will not restore the windows.

+ : This is identical to WIN + D, but it can't be reversed, so pressing it again will not restore the windows. WIN + , Combining the Windows key with the comma key lets you peek at the desktop (not interact with it). This could be useful if you want to admire your wallpaper or see which desktop shortcuts you have. The desktop will hide again when you let go of the Windows key.

See How to Use Multiple Desktops in Windows 11 for help switching between virtual desktops.

Go to the Desktop Through the Power User Menu

The Power User Menu provides several useful shortcuts in a hidden menu behind the Start button. One of those shortcuts is Desktop, and it does just what you think.

There are two ways to trigger the Power User Menu:

Right-click the Start button.

Press WIN + X. Use this method to see the desktop with the keyboard because once it opens, you can press D to minimize all the open windows.

Select 'Show Desktop' on the Taskbar

On the far right side of the taskbar is a semi-invisible button. Press it once to see the desktop instantly.

This is a good method for going to the desktop if you're using a mouse and have many windows open. It works like a few methods described above, so pressing it a second time pulls up all your windows again.

Here's what to do if nothing happens when you select this area of the taskbar:

Open the taskbar settings by right-clicking an empty area of the taskbar and selecting Taskbar settings. Expand the Taskbar behaviors section at the bottom. Put a check in the box next to Select the far corner of the taskbar to show the desktop. Look for the button again. However, make sure you're checking the main display if you have multiple screens set up, because it only works from the main taskbar.

Use a Custom 'Show Desktop' Shortcut

The previous method works well because it's built-in to Windows 11, but it's easy to forget it's there because it's invisible until the mouse hovers over it.

An alternative method is to make a shortcut that, when pressed, will serve the same purpose. Only with this trick the shortcut will sit next to your other taskbar icons and will be much easier to spot.

Right-click the desktop and go to New > Shortcut. Copy this into the text box: explorer.exe shell:::{3080F90D-D7AD-11D9-BD98-0000947B0257} Select Next. Name the shortcut whatever you want, and then press Finish. Drag the shortcut onto the taskbar. Or, right-click it and go to Show more options > Pin to taskbar. If you don't want your shortcut to use the generic yellow folder icon, you can change the folder icon, but you have to do so before you add it to the taskbar.

Swipe to Show the Desktop

If your computer has a touchscreen or touchpad, you can swipe to show the desktop. Use three fingers positioned toward the top of the touchscreen or touchpad, and drag downward until the windows minimize, and you see the desktop.

Much like the other methods described above, you can reverse this one (swipe up with three fingers) to put all the windows back where they were.