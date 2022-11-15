Gigabyte’s New 4080 Graphics Cards Use the Elements to Cool Your Rig

Several new air and water-cooled GeForce graphics card options from Gigabyte are headed your way this week.

Gigabyte's next set of graphics cards—the GeForce RTX 4080 series—is almost here and offers a fair number of performance and cosmetic options. The trick is figuring out which one suits your needs most.

Gigabyte

Performance-heavy games can lead to heat build-up, which is why Gigabyte developed the Aorus Extreme Waterforce in both water block and all-in-one cooling models. It's a similar story for the Aorus Master, Gaming OC, Aero OC, and Eagle OC, which all use a Windforce cooling system to keep your hardware from burning up.

But if you want your setup to look good, you'll want to veer toward the 4080 Aorus Master or Gaming OC models. Both include RGB Halo ring lighting around all three built-in fans to make the inside of your computer glow.

Gigabyte

However, the Aorus Master also features an LCD Edge View on one side, which you can customize with text or .gifs, or you can use to display system stats like current temperature and power usage.

Gigabyte will release the new GeForce RTX 4080 cards through online and brick-and-mortar retailers on Wednesday, November 16. Pricing starts at $1239.99 (for the Eagle OC) and goes up to $1349.99 (for the Aorus Master), depending on the model.