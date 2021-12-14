How to Get Your Instagram Link

What to Know Select the profile photo on the Instagram account page.



The Instagram profile link is visible on the address bar of the browser as a unique URL.



The Instagram profile link is the combination of the Instagram domain URL and your username.

When you use the Instagram app on an iPhone, you may not think twice about your Instagram profile link. On the mobile app, the unique profile link isn't prominently displayed anywhere. But this link is easy to find so you can share it with anyone with a simple copy and paste.



This article shows you how to copy your Instagram profile link from the desktop browser and on your iPhone.



How Do You Copy Your Instagram Profile Link?

Instagram can be used as a web app too. So, use any browser on your desktop computer or even a mobile browser on the iPhone.



Log into your Instagram profile with the username and password.

Select your username or profile photo on the top upper-right corner of the page to go to the Profile page.

The profile URL is visible in the address bar of the browser.

Copy the Instagram profile link.

Press Ctrl + C on a Windows keyboard to copy the profile link and Ctrl + V to paste it anywhere. On a Mac, use Command + C top copy and Command + V to paste the link.



Some Instagram accounts are private and may not be visible even if you use the Instagram profile link to go to them. Deactivated Instagram accounts are also not visible.

How Do You Copy Your Instagram Link on iPhone?

The Instagram profile link isn't visible anywhere on the iPhone app. You will not find it anywhere in the app's Settings as well. But as you know your account name (or anyone else's), the Instagram profile link is easy to put together.



Open the Instagram app on your iPhone and log in with your username and password if required.

Tap on the Profile icon in the lower-right corner of the menu bar at the bottom.

On the Profile page, the username is prominently displayed above the profile photo.

The Instagram profile link is a simple combination of the Instagram site URL and the username. For instance, from the screenshot, the Instagram username is @indiescribe. So, the complete profile link will be https://www.instagram.com/indiescribe which would link to the profile from anywhere.

