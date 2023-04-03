Streaming > Streaming TV, Movies, & More Get Your Game On: Stream Your Favorite Sports From (Almost) Anywhere Most sports offer live, podcast, and other streaming options to help fans follow treasured teams By S.E. Slack S.E. Slack Senior Strategy & Editorial Director, Lifewire.com California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo S.E. Slack has 30+ years' experience writing about technology. She has authored 12 books, thousands of articles, and worked for IBM and Microsoft. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 3, 2023 Tweet Share Email In This Article See All the Action From the Comfort of Your Couch Listen Up: Catch Every Play by Ear Where to Watch and Listen by Sport Frequently Asked Questions No matter what the month, it’s the right time of year to pull out your fan gear and root for your favorite team. More and more streaming options are available to help you get that sports fix, so it's easy to find video or audio coverage of a beloved team wherever you roam. Go ahead—get your game on! Robert Daly/Getty See All the Action From the Comfort of Your Couch Gone are the days when you had to live in a certain area of the country to watch a particular sports team; streaming options now allow fans to cheer on favorites from anywhere. The only thing you have to decide these days is which game to watch, and which device to use. The 7 Best Streaming Devices of 2023 Once you know that, your viewing options are only as limited as the apps you want to use. There are live streams for just about every sport out there, but it’s important to note that both national and regional sports networks have broadcast rights. Because of that, different networks and teams have sports licensing agreements with multiple streaming services so you might need to use more than one service to get all the coverage you’re looking for. For example, regular-season NBA games air on four different networks and multiple regional networks. NBA playoffs are broadcast on a combination of channels and services (TNT, ESPN, NBA TV, and ABC), while the finals can be watched in their entirety only on ABC. 41% of global sports fans are already watching at least some events via ‘over the top’ (OTT) streamed content over the internet. Nielsen These types of broadcast arrangements can make it tricky to find all of the games for a particular sport all season long, so your best bet might be to go with a live TV streaming service (Hulu or YouTube TV, for instance) plus grab an NBA League Pass to cover your bases (er, hoops.) Apps and services aren't always free although many offer free trial options. If you’re willing to pay the price, you can settle into that armchair, grab a slice of pizza and a chilled beverage, and start shouting at the screen. In 2021, approximately 57.5 million viewers in the United States watched digital live sports content at least once per month, a figure that is projected to rise to over 90 million by 2025. Statista The 6 Best Free Sports Streaming Sites of 2023 The 9 Best Sports Apps 5 Sports Apps You Need for the Apple Watch Cable vs. Streaming: What's the Difference? Westend61/Getty Listen Up: Catch Every Play by Ear Sometimes, you just can’t watch (or bear to watch). If that’s the case, turn up the earbuds and catch your chosen sport on a smartphone, in your car (are you using your Android Auto or Apple CarPlay app yet?), on your skateboard, or anywhere else you can snag a wireless signal. There are lots of listening options; the trick is finding the one that works for you. You can use a combination of options, too. Podcasts trend more toward showing you the bigger sports picture while internet radio has the live action of the game at hand; there's no reason you can't listen to both. Just want to catch a live game? Use an internet radio station. Looking for more insights into the coaching techniques, players, or business of sports? Try a sports podcast with hosts that take you behind the scenes. For example, you can listen live to minor league baseball via the MiLB's internet radio offering and get the big picture surrounding game day itself from the MiLB's The Show Before the Show podcast, which covers top prospects, managers, player development experts, and other newsmakers. Podcast listener trends from 2008 to 2021. Edison Research/Triton Digital How to Listen to Internet Radio The 10 Best Sports Podcasts of 2023 Best Fantasy Football Podcasts of 2023 Robert Deutschman / Getty Images Where to Watch and Listen by Sport Not sure where to go for your favorite sport? We've listed some of our favorites below, with resources for you. Sport League Stream & Watch Podcast Live Auto Racing NASCAR How to Watch the NASCAR Live Stream Wicked Fast Nascar Radio IndyCar How to Watch the Indy 500 Live Stream Behind the Bricks Extra IndyCar Radio Network Baseball MLB How to Stream MLB Games The Ringer MLB Show AtBat MiLB Get the Bally Live App on Apple or Google Play The Show Before the Show MiLB World Series How to Stream the World Series 2022 Recap ESPN Basketball NBA How to Stream NBA Games NBA Pro Basketball Radio WNBA WNBA League Pass WNBA Nation WNBA Nation NCAA Hulu Men's College Basketball Player.fm Tunein.com Football NFL How to Use the NFL Mobile App Podchaser Pro Football Radio USFL How to Watch on Peacock The USFL Podcast Sirius NCAA Hulu College Football Daily ESPN Sunday Night How to Stream Sunday Night Football Monday Night How to Stream Monday Night Football Thursday Night How to Stream Thursday Night Football Golf PGA Tour Golf Channel No Laying Up PGA US Open How to Stream the Golf US Open Hockey NHL NHL on ESPN+ NHL Podcasts ESPN+NHL Stanley Cup How to Watch the Stanley Cup Livestream Soccer All How to Watch Soccer Live Streams Tennis Tournaments US Open, French Open, Australian Open FAQ What is streaming? Streaming is a way to access internet-based content without first downloading that content. Streaming transmits data as a continuous flow, which lets you watch or listen almost immediately. You need a relatively fast internet connection to use streaming for both audio and video purposes; how fast depends on the type of media you are streaming. Learn more about how streaming works. What are the best streaming sports sites? The best streaming sports sites tend to be those that you must pay a fee to access. Reliable cord-cutting streaming services like ESPN, fuboTV, and Sling TV offer both paid and free options. If you're looking for free options, there are plenty available but they will typically use intrusive pop-up ads that interrupt sports coverage. To avoid that, go with a paid service. 