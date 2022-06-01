News > Software & Apps Get Your Coworker's Name Right With Slack's New Tool Plus easy contact info By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 1, 2022 12:12PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Work messaging app Slack is getting new features to help break the ice and learn more about your coworkers. One of the more helpful features has to be Slack's new pronunciation tool that will allow you to record how to correctly pronounce your name so that people can get it right the first time. If you want a quick glance at a person's information, Hover Cards are being added as an introductory window, plus users' profiles will now house more information. Slack For the name pronunciation feature, anybody can go to your profile and listen to the recording. You'll also be able to write in your name's phonetic pronunciation right below the recording. Hover Cards appear when you hover your cursor over a person's profile picture. In the Hover Card, you'll get an abbreviated profile description and buttons to directly contact that person through a message or a call. Both Hover Cards and the name pronunciation are currently rolling out to users; all you have to do is update Slack. The revamped profiles will have three new modules: Contact, People, and About Me. Contact is how people can get in touch with you, People shows who you work with, and About Me lets you put in personal information (think birthdays and how many languages you speak). Slack The new profile modules don't have an official launch date but may be part of the next update package. Slack recommends that you update when a new version rolls out. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit