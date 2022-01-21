How to Get Weather on Your Apple Watch Face

What to Know Tap the weather complication on your Apple Watch to view basic details including temperature, wind speed, and conditions.

If it isn't displayed, on your iPhone, tap Watch > Watch Face > Complications > an option > Weather to change what is shown.

an option > to change what is shown. Change the city displayed by tapping on your iPhone, Watch > Weather > Default City and selecting the one you wish to use.

This article teaches you how to get the weather on your Apple Watch face. It also looks at how to add different elements such as location, temperature, and more.

How Do I Get Weather on My Apple Watch?

Checking the weather on your Apple Watch is one of the simplest things to do with your new smartwatch. That's because the vast majority of watch faces come with the weather built-in. Here's how to view it comprehensively.

Tap your Apple Watch face or lift your wrist up. Tap the Weather complication. View the current temperature. Scroll down to view wind speed, UV index, air pollution and information for the coming days.

How to Adjust Weather Settings on Your Apple Watch

If you want to view more specific information about the weather, including changing the location, it's easier to browse via the Apple Watch Weather app. Here's what to do.

Unlock your Apple Watch by tapping the digital crown. Tap the Weather app. Tap Viewing. Tap Conditions or Precipitation to see a different overview. To add a city, scroll down and tap Add City. Draw the letters of the city then tap Search. On the Apple Watch Series 7, you can type in the city name with the keyboard.

How to Change the City Shown on Your Apple Watch

If your Apple Watch face is currently displaying a city you don't wish to view, it's possible to change via your iPhone. Here's what to do.

On your iPhone, open the Watch app. Scroll down and tap Weather. Tap the city next to Default City. Tap the city you wish to change to. To add further cities, you need to use the Weather app on your iPhone to search for them first.

How to Get Weather on Your Apple Watch Using Siri

If you would prefer to use your voice to look up weather, the process is even simpler. Here's what to do.

Raise your wrist and say "Hey Siri" to your Apple Watch. If raising your wrist does not work, hold the digital crown in until the listening indicator appears. Say "What's the forecast for [desired location]?" Alternatively, say "what's the temperature in [desired location]?"

Why Is the Weather Not Showing on My Apple Watch Face?

Many watch faces have a weather complication already included. If yours does not, here's how to add a relevant Apple Watch face as well as key weather related complications.