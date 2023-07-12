Here’s One Way to Get a Vision Pro Feature on Less Expensive Hardware

A computer science student has discovered a way to replicate one of the Apple Vision Pro’s key features.

The project mimics the ability of the Vision Pro to show the wearer’s eyes.

Experts say current headsets offer some of the same functions as the Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro. Apple

If you can't wait for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset or don't want to spend thousands of dollars on the pricey gadget, you can get some of the same tech right now, thanks to a new DIY project.

Cornell University computer science student Adam Yuzhen Zhang has combined an iPhone with a Meta Quest Pro. It's meant to replicate one of the key features of the Apple Vision Pro, which shows the wearer's eyes to bystanders.

"The Meta Quest Pro tracks the facial expression of a user and sends it to the iPhone via a local network," Zhang wrote on Reddit. "The iPhone then renders a 3D perspective of the user and angles it perfectly towards the tracked eye of a viewer."

Trying Out Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset that Apple announced in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It is expected to be available for purchase in early 2024 in the U.S. for $34889. The headset is Apple's first entry into the spatial computing market, which combines virtual and augmented reality to create immersive and interactive experiences that blend digital content with the physical world.

The Vision Pro features two micro-OLED displays that deliver a resolution of 2880 x 1700 pixels per eye and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has a custom-made A15 chip that provides powerful performance and graphics, 8 GB of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage. The headset also features a mixed reality passthrough, allowing the user to see the natural world through its cameras and overlay virtual objects and information on top of it.

For those eager to try out the Vision Pro features immediately, the current crop of VR gear offers some of the same features. Headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 or HTC Vive can replicate some aspects of the Apple Vision Pro, noted creative professional Thoriq Noor in an email to Lifewire. "They offer immersive VR experiences, hand tracking, and voice commands," he added. "However, they lack the seamless integration of digital and physical spaces that Vision Pro offers."

From personal experience and owning one, the Meta Quest Pro headset is "set up pretty well for productivity in the workplace," Douglas Sonders, the co-founder of mixed reality surgery company eXeX, said in an email interview with Lifewire. "From VR chat functions to a workspace-optimized passthrough camera setup, it's pretty solid. That being said, its passthrough camera resolution can't touch the Apple Vision."

Ahead of Apple?

Other headsets on the market are outperforming much of what was promised by Vision Pro, already providing content and hardware that delivers training, education, and entertainment, Emma Ridderstad, co-founder of VR company Warpin Reality said in an email interview with Lifewire.

"Apple's point of difference will concern the quality of the content and hardware," she added. "Vision Pro will exhibit existing Apple apps such as Photos and Safari, but replicated in a headset format. Apple is playing it safe here, and therefore there is still an overlap between alternative headset capabilities—in terms of interactive and immersive content—and what Vision Pro promises."

Almost everything Apple has marketed as a feature of the Vision Pro can be done by existing VR headsets and input hardware, including relatively cheap headsets like the Oculus Rift, lawyer and VR software developer, Kirk Sigmon, said in an email to Lifewire.

"At most, Apple seems to suggest that it might be able to do some inside-out hand tracking, but that's not too different from what Microsoft attempted to do with their Kinect products," he added. "The main differentiator, at least in my mind, will be the quality of experience: what Apple seems to be promising is a smoother, easier, and overall more usable experience. That's a big deal, as most VR software available right now is pretty wonky."

And the Vision Pro will likely stay ahead of competing VR headsets because it lacks an external controller, Ridderstad said. You will be able to use your hands and eyes to navigate instead.

"Although other headsets use hand-held controllers, which feel natural to hold, Apple is aiming to take this one step further," she added. "Eye tracking simply doesn't exist with current, cheaper headsets, and this technology will be crucial to Apple's success with Vision Pro."

