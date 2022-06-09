How to Get Unshadowbanned on TikTok

What to Know Search for your account name on TikTok and check if it’s been hidden from the results.

Remove offensive and controversial videos and hashtags from your TikTok account.

Stop following, liking, and commenting on TikTok until the shadowban has been lifted.



A TikTok shadowban is an action automatically triggered by the TikTok algorithm. Once active, this shadowban hides both content and accounts it deems too controversial or in violation of TikTok's rules.

Fortunately, TikTok shadowbans are usually temporary, and there are several strategies that can be implemented to speed up the removal of the shadowban and minimize its impact on your content and brand.



How Do I Fix a Shadowban on TikTok?

There’s no quick fix for undoing a TikTok Shadowban, but there are several steps you can take to speed up the unshadowbanning process and help protect your account against future restrictions.



Take a break from commenting on and liking other TikToks. If you’ve been super active on TikTok lately, the algorithm may have flagged your account as acting suspiciously. Delete any offensive and controversial TikToks. Go through your uploads and remove any videos you’ve made about controversial political and social issues even if you believe the opinions expressed are right or just.

Social media algorithms often hide or suppress political content right across the political spectrum to help keep the overall vibe of a network positive and welcoming. Rethink your TikToks hashtags. Keep an eye out for seemingly innocent hashtags that could be misinterpreted as offensive by an algorithm. Algorithms often can’t understand context, sarcasm, or humor. TikTok doesn't offer the ability to edit video descriptions so if you want to remove a hashtag, you'll need to delete the entire video and reupload it with a new description and tags. Update your TikTok profile description and name. Make sure your TikTok profile and username don’t contain any curse words or language that could be misinterpreted. Check your TikTok profile picture. An avatar containing violent or sexual imagery can result in a TikTok shadowban. Select the pencil icon on your profile photo to change its picture. Inspect your TikTok analytics. From your TikTok profile screen, open the menu in the top-right corner and select Creator Tools > Analytics to see which videos have been potentially suppressed. This can help you understand what type of content TikTok and your viewers like and dislike.

The analytics reports were previously part of TikTok Pro accounts but they’re now available to everyone and don’t require any type of account upgrade. Play the waiting game. Now that you’ve made your TikTok account as algorithm-friendly as possible, all that’s left to do is wait for your account’s shadowban status to update.

TikTok Shadowban Fixes That Don’t Work

Unfortunately, there’s quite a bit of misinformation online when it comes to TikTok shadowbans. Here are some of the more common tips and solutions worth avoiding.

Reinstall your TikTok app . TikTok’s shadowbans are done on the network itself, not on the app. Uninstalling the app and then reinstalling it will have zero effect on your account’s status.

. TikTok’s shadowbans are done on the network itself, not on the app. Uninstalling the app and then reinstalling it will have zero effect on your account’s status. Log out of your TikTok account . This faux solution will have no effect on an account’s shadowban.

. This faux solution will have no effect on an account’s shadowban. Download an anti-shadowban app . No app or program can unshadowban your TikTok account so any website instructing you to do so is likely a scam.

. No app or program can unshadowban your TikTok account so any website instructing you to do so is likely a scam. Hire a “shadowban professional.” No matter what someone online promises, they won’t be able to remove the shadowban on your TikTok account.



How Do You Know You’re Shadowbanned on TikTok?

Creators usually become aware of a TikTok shadowban when their followers begin telling them their videos aren’t appearing in their feeds or search results. A noticeable decrease in new followers, likes, and comments is also a sign your TikTok account has been hit with a shadowban.

A decrease in audience engagement isn’t always a sign of a shadowban. You may simply need to implement some strategies for growing your TikTok audience.

TikTok won’t send you an in-app notification or an email to let you know you’ve been shadowbanned. There are several ways to confirm if you’ve been shadowbanned, however.

Search for your account on TikTok . Enter your TikTok username into the search bar on the TikTok app or website and sort the results by Users . If you can’t see your name, you’ve been shadowbanned.

. Enter your TikTok username into the search bar on the TikTok app or website and sort the results by . If you can’t see your name, you’ve been shadowbanned. Check hashtag results . Select a hashtag you used in a video description to see if your video appears on the hashtag page. It’s best to use a niche hashtag as a popular one will simply take forever to browse.

. Select a hashtag you used in a video description to see if your video appears on the hashtag page. It’s best to use a niche hashtag as a popular one will simply take forever to browse. Inspect your analytics. A sudden noticeable drop in video views, likes, and comments could possibly indicate a TikTok shadowban.

How to Prepare for a TikTok Shadow Ban

The best way to prepare for an eventual shadowban on TikTok is to diversify your social media platforms so your audience can still find your content if it’s suppressed. In addition to reaching a wider audience, you can also use other social networks to repost and link to your TikTok videos.

Diversifying your social media is the best way to work around shadowbans.