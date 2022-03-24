What to Know With a book open: Tap the top of the screen , tap the back arrow , then tap home if necessary.

, tap the , then tap if necessary. With the store or an app open: Tap the x icon, then tap home if necessary.

icon, then tap if necessary. In the Kindle app: Tap the middle of the page, tap the down arrow, then tap the house icon if necessary.

This article explains how to get to the home screen on a Kindle.

How Do I Get to the Home Menu on My Kindle?

There are a few ways to get to the home menu on your Kindle depending on the type of Kindle you’re using, and the screen you’re currently on. If you’re on a screen with an X in the upper right corner, you can tap the X to close the current screen. That will return you to the previous screen, which might not be the home menu, so you may need to tap X again or tap Home after that.

Some older Kindles have a home icon resembling a house which can be found at the top left corner of the screen or even a physical home button. If you see a house icon on your Kindle, or a physical home button, you can use that to return to the home menu.

Here’s how to get to the home menu when you’re reading a book on your Kindle:

Tap the top of the screen. Tap the back arrow. Tap Home if you find yourself on the Library screen. If you opened your book from the home menu, you will already be back to the home menu on this step. Your Kindle will return to the home menu.

How to Get to the Home Menu on Kindle From the Kindle Store

If you have the Kindle Store open, the web browser, or any other app, then you can get back to the home menu by tapping the X in the upper corner and then navigating to the home menu from there.

Here’s how to get to the home menu on Kindle from the store or an app:



Tap the X in the upper right corner. If you find yourself on the Library screen, tap Home. If you were on the home menu when you opened the store or app, you’ll already be back on the home menu in this step. Your Kindle will return to the home menu.

How Do I Get to Home Screen on the Kindle App?

When you read a book in the Kindle app on your phone or tablet, the app displays in full-screen mode and there aren’t any visible navigation buttons. To access options like font size, get page numbers, or to return to the home screen, you need to tap in the middle of the page you’re currently reading.

Here’s how to get to the home screen on the Kindle app:



With a book open, tap in the middle of the page. Tap the down arrow or home icon in the menu at the top of the app. Tap Home in the bottom left corner if you aren’t already on the home screen.

Why Won’t My Kindle Go to the Home Screen?

Your Kindle may be frozen if you are unable to get to the home screen. Check to see if you are able to change pages or access the menu options. If you can’t, then you can force restart the Kindle by pressing and holding the power button for about 40 seconds. When the Kindle starts back up, it will return to the home screen.

If you’re trying to get to the home screen on a touchscreen Kindle, and you don’t see the home option in the drop-down menu, then check to make sure you’re opening the correct menu. If you swipe down from the top of the screen, the Kindle will open a menu which doesn’t include an option to return to the home screen. To get to the home screen, you need to tap the top of the screen and then tap home or the back arrow.

If you’re trying to get to the home screen on the Kindle app, but you don’t see a home button, that’s because all of the navigation buttons are hidden during normal operation. To access settings and navigation controls, you need to tap the middle of the screen. With that menu open, you can tap the down arrow or home icon depending on which version of the Kindle app you have.

