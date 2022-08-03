How to Get a Snapchat Streak Back

What to Know Unfortunately, there are no changes you can make to restore a streak.

Snapchat does have a support form you can fill out so Snapchat can determine if your streak should be restored.

This article explains how to get a lost Snapstreak back on Snapchat.

How to Get a Streak Back on Snapchat

First, a standard disclaimer: There isn't a guarantee you'll be able to get a lost Snapstreak back. Depending on how you lost the streak, you may be able to, but first and foremost you should take every step not to lose a Snapstreak.

So, what do you do when you lose a Snapstreak? Well, you're going to Snapchat support.

Before we get too far into this, you're going to want to make sure you didn't forget something or make some kind of mistake, leading to you losing your Streak. Snapchat Support doesn't usually reinstate Streaks in these instances. However, if you did send your friend a Snap and they sent you one but you still managed to lose your Streak, don't freak! That happens. Sometimes there are bugs, and when that happens, Snapchat has a support page you can use to contact Snapchat. Select the I lost my Snapstreak option, and fill out the form provided below. Make sure to describe your situation fully, giving as much information as possible, so Snapchat has the complete story. It's also important you contact support as soon as you notice you lost your Streak, whenever possible. Once you send that form off, after a week (or so), you can expect Snapchat to get back to you. If everything checks out, they'll restore your Streak. However, if they determine you lost your Streak not because of some sort of bug or issue on Snapchat's end, they likely won't help.

How to Maintain a Snapstreak

The best way to keep your Snapstreak going is to have a firm idea of how to keep a Snapstreak going. And, no, that doesn't just mean sending something to your friend on Snapchat, it's a bit more complicated (and a bit more annoying) than just that.

To keep a Snapstreak going, you and your friend must both send each other a Snap every 24 hours. However, Chats don't count, and Snaps sent with Memories or Snapchat's Spectacles will not count towards a Snapstreak. It's a bit counterintuitive, so it's just something you'll have to remember if you care about keeping up your Snapstreaks.

Lastly, it's very important that when you send a Snap that after you click send you stick around to make sure the Snap has been delivered. If you exit the app, or delete it from your phone's multi-tasking memory, while a Snap is sending, it may not deliver, and you could end up losing your Snapstreak.