How to Get Rid of Reels on Facebook

What to Know Facebook app: Tap ellipsis next to the Reels and tap Hide to see them less often.

Switch off autoplay by tapping Settings > Media > Never autoplay video.

> > Facebook via the browser doesn't show reels, so use it to avoid seeing them.

This article teaches you how to disable or block reels on Facebook. It looks at methods for the Facebook app as well as how the web browser version is impacted, along with how to disable auto play on videos. It also shows you how to limit who can see your reels.



How to Stop Seeing Reels in the Facebook App

Facebook reels are short videos that are similar to what you see on TikTok or Instagram. While there's no way to completely remove reels from the Facebook app, you can cut down on the amount you see. Here's what to do to hide them so that you see fewer of them.



The best way to completely avoid reels is to use Facebook in your web browser. Both the Android or iOS web browser allow you to use Facebook without seeing reels.

In the Facebook app, scroll down until you find the Reels and short videos section. Tap the ellipsis next to the title. Tap Hide. You should now see fewer reels on the Facebook app.

How to Stop Autoplaying Videos in the Facebook App

If you simply don't want reels autoplaying in the Facebook app, here's how to disable the feature so you need to click on one to view it.



Disabling autoplay can save data usage as well as ensure that no videos loudly play while you use the app.

In the Facebook app, tap Menu. Scroll down and tap Settings & privacy. Tap Settings. Tap Media. Tap Never Autoplay video to disable autoplay.

How to Stop Seeing Reels on Facebook

The Facebook website doesn't currently show Reels, with the feature currently an app exclusive. However, with a growing amount of video content on the site, here's how to stop videos (including reels if they are introduced) from autoplaying via your web browser.

On the Facebook site, click your profile image in the top right corner. Click Settings & privacy. Click Settings. Scroll down and click Videos. Next to Autoplay videos, click On. Click Off to switch off autoplay so that reels don't automatically play.

How to Remove Reels From Your Own Facebook Account

If you want to disable your own Reels so they don't appear on Facebook along with everyone else's, the process is quite simple. This will change the setting so Reels are only seen by your friends.

In the Facebook app, tap More. Tap Settings & privacy. Tap Settings. Scroll down and tap Reels. Tap the options you feel most comfortable with. Most users will want to switch off allowing others to share their reels, as well as limit the audience to Friends.