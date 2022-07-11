Social Media > Facebook How to Get Rid of Reels on Facebook You can't remove them, but you can use the 'Hide' option to see Reels less often By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Stop Seeing Reels in the App Stop Autoplaying Videos in the App Stop Seeing Reels on Facebook Site Remove Reels From Your Facebook Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Facebook app: Tap ellipsis next to the Reels and tap Hide to see them less often.Switch off autoplay by tapping Settings > Media > Never autoplay video.Facebook via the browser doesn't show reels, so use it to avoid seeing them. This article teaches you how to disable or block reels on Facebook. It looks at methods for the Facebook app as well as how the web browser version is impacted, along with how to disable auto play on videos. It also shows you how to limit who can see your reels. How to Stop Seeing Reels in the Facebook App Facebook reels are short videos that are similar to what you see on TikTok or Instagram. While there's no way to completely remove reels from the Facebook app, you can cut down on the amount you see. Here's what to do to hide them so that you see fewer of them. The best way to completely avoid reels is to use Facebook in your web browser. Both the Android or iOS web browser allow you to use Facebook without seeing reels. In the Facebook app, scroll down until you find the Reels and short videos section. Tap the ellipsis next to the title. Tap Hide. You should now see fewer reels on the Facebook app. How to Stop Autoplaying Videos in the Facebook App If you simply don't want reels autoplaying in the Facebook app, here's how to disable the feature so you need to click on one to view it. Disabling autoplay can save data usage as well as ensure that no videos loudly play while you use the app. In the Facebook app, tap Menu. Scroll down and tap Settings & privacy. Tap Settings. Tap Media. Tap Never Autoplay video to disable autoplay. How to Stop Seeing Reels on Facebook The Facebook website doesn't currently show Reels, with the feature currently an app exclusive. However, with a growing amount of video content on the site, here's how to stop videos (including reels if they are introduced) from autoplaying via your web browser. On the Facebook site, click your profile image in the top right corner. Click Settings & privacy. Click Settings. Scroll down and click Videos. Next to Autoplay videos, click On. Click Off to switch off autoplay so that reels don't automatically play. How to Remove Reels From Your Own Facebook Account If you want to disable your own Reels so they don't appear on Facebook along with everyone else's, the process is quite simple. This will change the setting so Reels are only seen by your friends. In the Facebook app, tap More. Tap Settings & privacy. Tap Settings. Scroll down and tap Reels. Tap the options you feel most comfortable with. Most users will want to switch off allowing others to share their reels, as well as limit the audience to Friends. FAQ Why can't I see Facebook reels? If you're sure you haven't disabled reels, update the Facebook app to make sure you have the latest version that supports reels. You may not see reels if you have a weak internet connection. How do I share reels on Facebook? To share Facebook reels, tap the Reel icon. Then, tap the Share icon next to the reel you want to share. Select Add reel to your story or tap Send next to a follower's name. How do I search for reels on Facebook? You can't search for specific Instagram reels, but you can search by hashtag. Enter a search term to see reels tagged with the hashtag. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit