How to Get Rid of the Hollow Arrow on iPhone

What to Know To turn off the arrow, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services > Status Bar Icon > Off .

> > > > > . To block app-specific location access go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Allow Location Access > Never.

This article will show you two ways to get rid of the hollow arrow on an iPhone. You can use more than one method to remove it from the top left corner of the iPhone's screen when you find it an unnecessary distraction.

How to Switch Off the Status Bar Icon

This is the easiest method to get rid of the arrow icons used by Location Services. However, location services for iOS and third-party apps will continue running in the background even if you disable the status bar icon.

Open Settings. Select Privacy. Select Location Services. Select System Services by going down the list of apps that use location services on the iPhone. Notice the mention of the three different arrow icon types mentioned on the screen. Swipe to the bottom of the screen and toggle the Status Bar icon to switch off the Location Services icon in the status bar. You can toggle the setting again to enable location services on iOS and bring back the arrow on the display.

How to Limit Location Access

Your iPhone will display the hollow arrow according to the location permissions you have configured for it. Change the location access to manage the indication on the screen.

Open Settings > Privacy > Location Services and go down the list of apps that need location information. Select the specific app to manage the location access permission. Under Allow Location Access, choose Never to block the app from accessing your location and disabling the hollow arrow. Tip: Some apps use location services only when they are open or in the background. Get rid of the hollow arrow by shutting down the iOS app by swiping the app's thumbnail away from the multitasking view.

What Is the Hollow Arrow on the iPhone?

The hollow arrow is a specific icon used by Location Services on iOS. It means that an app will use your location information under some conditions decided by the app or configured by you in the app permissions.

Note: This hollow arrow always indicates that location services is enabled. The arrow gets filled in when any app or a process requests your iPhone’s location. Once the app receives the location information, the arrow returns to a hollow icon again.