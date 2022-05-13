What to Know Stop seeing an ad: Three dots on the top right of ad > Hide ad .

. Stop seeing an advertiser: Three dots on the top right > Why am I seeing this ad? > Hide .

> . Change ad preferences: Menu, select Settings & Privacy > Settings, and choose Ads > Ad Topics.

This article explains how to stop seeing certain ads or those from particular advertisers in your Facebook feed. Although you cannot remove ads from Facebook, you can adjust your preferences to see ads in the topics that interest you as well as less ads in the topics that do not.

How to Hide Ads on the Facebook Website

You can hide an ad or advertiser in just a few clicks in your Facebook feed on the web. Additionally, you can manage your ad preferences and the topics.



Hide an Ad on the Web

If you’re browsing your feed on Facebook.com and see an ad that you no longer want to see, you can hide it.



Select the three dots on the top right of the ad and choose Hide ad. Pick a reason you want to hide the ad in the subsequent pop-up window. You’ll see a confirmation of your reason along with other things you can do. When you finish reviewing the information, click Done.

Hide Ads From an Advertiser on the Web

Maybe it’s not a particular ad but a certain advertiser you want out of your Facebook feed. You can stop seeing ads from that advertiser.



Select the three dots on the top right of the ad and pick Why am I seeing this ad? You’ll then see the reasons you may be seeing these ads such as language, age, or location. You can select an option for further details. Pick Hide at the bottom to hide ads from that advertiser. You can Undo this action if you change your mind or click the X on the top right to save your selection and close the window.

Control Your Ad Preferences on the Web

If you’d like more control over the ad topics you see on Facebook, you can adjust your ad preferences too.



Click the arrow next to your profile on the top right and Settings & Privacy > Settings. On the left side, select Ads and then Ad Topics. On the right side, you’ll see Data-Driven Topics. These are categories that Facebook adds you to based on your activity. Select a topic and pick See Less to get fewer ads on this topic. Close the pop-up window with the X on the top right.

Then work through the remaining topics on the list. Click See More to display all topics in your list.

How to Hide Ads in the Facebook Mobile App

Even though you can’t completely turn off Facebook ads, you can take steps to stop seeing those you don’t want. You can hide ads and advertisers in the Facebook mobile app just as easily as on the web.



Hide an Ad on Mobile

When you see an ad in your feed you no longer want to see, just hide it.



Select the three dots on the top right of the ad and choose Hide ad. Pick a reason you want to hide the ad on the subsequent screen. Like on the web, you’ll see a confirmation of your reason and other steps you can take. When you finish reviewing the information, tap Done.

Hide Ads From an Advertiser on Mobile

If you want to stop seeing ads from a particular advertiser, you can hide them as well.



Select the three dots on the top right of the ad and choose Why am I seeing this ad?. You’ll can then review the reasons you’re seeing that type of ad and select an option for more details. Pick Hide all ads from this advertiser at the bottom. You can Undo this action if you have a change of heart or tap the X on the top left to close the screen.

Control Your Ad Preferences on Mobile

You can adjust your ad preferences in the Facebook mobile app to control the types of ads you see.



Go to the Menu tab and select and Settings & Privacy > Settings at the bottom. Move down to the Permissions section on the next screen and pick Ad preferences. At the top of the subsequent screen, select Ad Topics. Choose a category below Data-Driven Topics and pick See Less to receive fewer ads on this topic in your feed. Tap the X to close the screen, select the next topic on your list, and do the same. Choose Show All to view all topics.



