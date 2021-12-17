How to Get PowerPoint on a Mac

What to Know From the Mac App Store: Apple Menu > App Store > search for PowerPoint > Get > Install > enter Apple ID if prompted > Open .

Keynote, Apple's alternative to PowerPoint, comes pre-installed on new Macs (and can be downloaded from the Mac App Store).

How Do I Get PowerPoint on Mac?

Getting PowerPoint on your Mac is very easy. Just a few clicks and you'll be ready to start making slides and building presentations. Here's what to do:



Open the Mac App Store by going to the Apple menu > App Store or the Applications folder > App Store. You can also download PowerPoint directly from Microsoft, but these instructions focus on the Mac App Store. Search for PowerPoint.

On the search results screen, click Get.

Click Install.

Enter your Apple ID password when prompted.

When the download is finished, click Open to launch PowerPoint.



Once you've opened PowerPoint, you'll need to sign into your Microsoft account or use a free trial.

Is PowerPoint Free for the Mac?

PowerPoint is not free on the Mac (or on Windows, for that matter). Microsoft offers a free, 30-day trial after you download PowerPoint. Once the free trial expires, you need to pay to keep using the app. Options include a one-time purchase price or a monthly or annual subscription, which includes cloud storage features and ongoing technical support. You can subscribe through Microsoft's website or using in-app purchases via your Apple ID.



Do Macs Come With PowerPoint?

No. To get PowerPoint on your Mac, you need to download and install it using the steps from the first section of this article (or, as noted before, directly from Microsoft).



What Is the Mac Version of PowerPoint?

While PowerPoint may be the most well-known program for making slides and creating presentations, it's far from the only one. In fact, your Mac probably came with one of the major alternatives pre-installed.

Apple makes a program called Keynote which is a direct competitor to PowerPoint. It offers all of the core features of PowerPoint—creating slides and presentations, animations, templates, presenter mode, etc.—and it integrates tightly with Apple's other software and services like iCloud.

Keynote comes pre-installed for free on all modern Macs. Chances are good it's in your Applications folder as you read this. If it's not, and if your Mac and version of the macOS are compatible with it, you can download it for free from the Mac App Store by searching for "Keynote."

