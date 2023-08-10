How to Get Paramount Plus for Free

What to Know The Paramount Plus free trial gives new users 1 week of access. Select TRY IT FREE in the app or on the website.

in the app or on the website. Amazon offers a 1-week trial if you also get the Prime Video trial. Walmart+ members get the service free, too.

These promo codes offer 1 month of free service: MIXTAPE and TVCLASSICS.



In this article, I explain the various ways to get Paramount Plus for free and how to make sure you cancel in time so you're not charged.

Get Paramount Plus Free With the Trial

One way to watch Paramount+ without paying is to get the free trial directly from Paramount. As long as you're a new subscriber, you'll get your first week for free, and you can cancel anytime before the billing cycle ends, so you're not charged (more on that below).

Visit the Paramount Plus website, and select TRY IT FREE. It works from the app, too. Choose SELECT PLAN next to Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. If you intend to subscribe beyond the trial, switching to the ANNUAL tab before you continue will save you a little money over the year. Fill out the new account form with your name, email address, and other details, then press CONTINUE. Choose a payment method and then complete any questions you're asked about your form of payment. Select START PARAMOUNT+ to start your free trial.

Subscribe to Another Service to Get Paramount Plus Free

Some companies are eager to get you to subscribe to their service, so they will offer you Paramount Plus for free when you sign up.

For example, if you sign up from Walmart's Paramount Video Streaming landing page, the Paramount+ Essential plan includes a Walmart+ subscription (trial and paid members). This works with Walmart+ monthly and annual memberships.

Are you interested in Amazon Prime Video? Head over to Amazon's Paramount+ page to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video, and you'll get it paired with a free, 1-week Paramount Plus trial.

Use Promo Codes for Free Paramount Plus

These Paramount Plus free promo codes have been confirmed to work as of August 2023:

MIXTAPE (1 month)

(1 month) TVCLASSICS (1 month)

Promotional codes are a great way to subscribe for up to a month without paying a dime. Here's how to use one:



Repeat steps 1, 2, and 3 from the free trial directions above. (Select TRY IT FREE, pick a plan, and create an account). Select Have a coupon code? on the right side of the page.

Type one of the codes listed above into the box on the website, and select APPLY to activate it. Confirm that the Trial Offer line says 1 Month Free. Also, the total price should say $0.00. Continue the signup process by filling out your payment details, and then select START PARAMOUNT+.

Pretend to Cancel to Get Two More Months of Free Paramount Plus

Believe it or not, if you threaten to leave, Paramount might throw you two free months of service! This might not work for everyone, or if it does, it might not be a full two months, but it's still worth a try.

Walk through the typical steps to cancel your Paramount Plus subscription (see below), but stop before the final confirmation. Right after you press Cancel Subscription, watch for a prompt about an extended trial. Choose REDEEM OFFER.

Access Free Paramount Plus Programming Without a Subscription

In an effort to lure you into buying a subscription, Paramount Plus lets you watch a limited selection of free episodes from the app. Unlike the other methods above, this won't really get you a free subscription, but it does let you watch parts of a few shows.

The best part? You don't need to make a user account or enter any payment details. Just open the WATCH FREE EPISODES section of the app or the Shows on Paramount Plus page of the website for a list of all the free-to-watch Paramount Plus shows.

The last time I tried this, I was able to stream at least one episode of Special Ops: Lioness, Joe Pickett, iCarly, Young Sheldon, and Never Seen Again.

How to Cancel Paramount Plus Subscription Before the Trial Ends

To avoid being charged for Paramount Plus, you must cancel your subscription before the trial period ends. The cancellation policy for Paramount+ says you can cancel early, and you'll still have access to your account through the end of your billing cycle (Step 2, below, shows that date). I can confirm that's true in my own experience.