What to Know Open the Chat tab and tap My AI to access the AI chatbot. Type @myai to trigger the chatbot in chats with friends.

tab and tap to access the AI chatbot. Type to trigger the chatbot in chats with friends. My AI can understand text, photo Snaps, voice messages, and emojis.

You can customize its avatar, outfit, and personality.

This article explains how to get artificial intelligence (AI) on Snapchat through the My AI chatbot. It also covers how to chat with My AI and customize how it looks and responds.

How to Get My AI on Snapchat For Free

Previously available only to Snapchat+ subscribers, My AI is free. All you need to do is open the My AI conversation.

My AI is also available when you use Snapchat on a computer, but here's how it works in the mobile app:

In the Snapchat app, tap Chat to switch to that tab. Select My AI from the list.

If this is your first time using AI on Snapchat, you'll be greeted with a welcome message; tap Okay to start chatting. Don't see it? Update your Snapchat app. My AI is free for everyone, so the latest version includes it.

Using My AI on Snapchat

You can converse with My AI much like you can talk with your other Snapchat friends. Not everything is the same, so you can't call the chatbot or have it understand your location.

If you send a photo Snap to My AI, it will return with a text response. If you're a Snapchat+ subscriber, My AI might even respond with a photo of its own.

You can also send texts and emojis, play games with it (question and answer style), and get filter recommendations. It'll even listen, understand, and respond to audio messages—futuristic!

The My AI chatbot can also be used within other chats. Just type @myai to summon it. It will respond right there in the conversation with your human friend. It also works in a Snapchat group chat.

Customizing My AI on Snapchat

If you want to make AI on Snapchat feel like your own robot, you can customize how it looks and acts.

You can pick a new avatar and customize the outfit. To change the Bitmoji avatar for My AI, tap its existing face and then choose Customize. Edit the skin, hair, eyes, and more. You can also add glasses, earrings, and other accessories to your chatbot.

Snapchat+ users can create a custom bio for My AI. Doing this will change the personality of the chatbot. Free users can do this, too, but it might not stick around throughout the entire conversation. For example, typing something like, "Pretend you're Shakespeare and write a short poem about the stars" will change how the bot speaks.



What Is My AI on Snapchat?

My AI is a chatbot that works only within the Snapchat app. It's similar to other chatbot services, so it will respond with a written response as if you were texting a real person.

You can use My AI to ask for advice, answer trivia questions, generate stories, and more. Despite being powered by ChatGPT, several limitations exist, so it's less beneficial for some tasks than more robust AI services. But it's fun to play with.

