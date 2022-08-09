How to Get Free Games on Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2

What to Know On the Quest: Open the store, select Pricing , select Free , select a game you want, and then select Get .

This article explains how to get free games on your Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2.

How to Download Free Games on Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2

The Quest store includes a number of free games, like Horizon Worlds and VR Chat, and you can pick them up through either the storefront on your headset or the mobile app on your phone. The store includes a number of useful filtering options on both platforms, including a price filter that lets you narrow your search down to only free games. There are also a lot of free games available through App Lab that you can queue for download from the Oculus store website, and the best way to find those is through the third-party site SideQuest.

Here’s how to find and download free games on your Quest in VR:



Press the Oculus button on your right touch controller to open the Toolbar, and select the store icon (the shopping bag). Select Pricing in the Filter section. Select Free. Scroll through the options and check out the available games. Select a game you want, then select Get. The game will queue for download, and it will be available in your library when it finishes.

How to Get Free Quest and Quest 2 Games From the Mobile App

You can also find a selection of free games for Quest and Quest 2 in the mobile app. This is the same app used to set up the Quest and manage Quest parental controls, among other features, so you probably likely have it on your phone.

When you obtain a free game through the app, it automatically queues up for download on your connected Quest headset. The next time you turn on your Quest and connect it to Wi-Fi, it will download the game.



Make sure it says Quest/Quest2 in the upper left corner of the app. If it doesn’t, tap the headset that it does show and select Quest/Quest 2 before you proceed. If you don’t, you’ll search for games for the wrong headset.

Here’s how to get free Quest games on the mobile app:

Open the mobile app, and tap Store. Tap the filter icon in the bottom right corner. Tap Pricing in the Filter section. Tap Free. Swipe the filter menu to the right to dismiss it. Scroll through the free options. Tap a game you want. Tap Get. The game will queue for download and installation on your Quest headset.

How to Get Free Quest Games Through App Lab

App Lab is an official program from Meta that allows creators to get their games on the Quest and Quest 2 fast without going through the traditional process. The regular process of getting into the Quest store is time consuming, so this allows creators to get their games to you a lot faster, and sometimes for free, but quality varies a lot.

You can get App Lab games through the Quest website, but there is no official list of all the App Lab games. The best way to find App Lab games is through the unofficial SideQuest website, which lets you search through a large selection of games and then directs you to the official Quest store to obtain and download them. Since you ultimately obtain these free games from the Quest store, they automatically queue and download to your headset just like games that you get through the Oculus app.

Here’s how to find and get free Quest games through App Lab:



Navigate to Sidequest's site and click Games. Click App Lab. Click a game that you’re interested in. Most App Lab games are free, but not all. Look for games that say FREE in the bottom right corner of the thumbnail. Click Download App (Oculus). Click Okay. This will take you to the Oculus store. Click OK to continue. If you aren’t already signed in to the Oculus store website, you’ll need to sign in using the same account that you use with your Quest. Click Get. The game will queue for download on your headset, and it will be available to play from your library when it’s done.

This article described how to get free Quest and Quest 2 games, but if you have a VR-ready PC you can connect your headset to your PC and play any free VR game you want through SteamVR.