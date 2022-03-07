What to Know You cannot download Fortnite to your iPad from the Apple App Store, or from any other app stores.

If you previously had Fortnite installed, you can get it back from the Purchase History section in the App Store app.

A service like GeForce Now will let you access Fortnite through their app.

This article provides instructions on how to play Fortnite from your iPad. Because Apple and Epic Games are at odds, there are limits to how you can download and access the game, but if you're determined, you have options.

Is There Fortnite for iPad?

The short answer is no. There is currently no Fortnite app for iPad (or any other iOS device). This is because Apple and Epic games are feuding. As a result, Apple pulled the Fortnite app out of the App Store. So, if you've never played it in the past, there is no way to directly add Fortnite to your iPad.

However, there are some workarounds. And if you did have the game installed on one of your iOS or iPadOS devices in the past, you can reinstall it and access some of the Fortnite content.

How to Get Fortnite on iPad If You've Downloaded it Before

If you've previously installed Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad, then you're in luck. You can get it back. Unfortunately, however, since Epic doesn't support Apple devices, you'll only have access to Fortnite through Chapter 2 Season 4. Any new updates since then will not be included. Still, it's a start. If you want to reinstall Fortnite, here's how:

Open the App Store on your iPad and tap your profile picture. Tap Purchased. Tap My Purchases. Scroll through the apps or use the search bar to find Fortnite. When you find it, tap the download icon to install it on your device.

Alternatively, if you didn't download it, but someone in your family did you can set up family sharing and then you can access it from their download. However, you should be aware setting up family sharing means you'll have to link your Apple ID to someone else's, so be sure to only do this if you they are a family member and you can trust them with your sensitive data.

How to Access Fortnite If You Didn't Download It in the Past

If you didn't download Fortnite during the time it was available in the App Store, then you do have one other option. Some gaming services, like GeForce Now, might have it available for you to play through their app on your iPad. The good news is, those apps will likely have touch controls that make playing the game from your iPad easier. The bad news is, you'll have to subscribe to the service in order to play. Subscriptions to gaming services can cost anywhere from $10 per month to more than $30 per month, depending on the service you subscribe to and the features included in the subscription.

