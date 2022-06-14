Streaming > Streaming Devices How to Get a Browser on Chromecast You can't add a browser directly, so casting is your only option By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 14, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Devices Chromecast Roku Fire TV Apple TV What to Know First, connect your device and Chromecast to the same network.Then, open your browser of choice (works best with Chromium based browsers) and select Cast.Finally, select your Chromecast from the list of options. In order to browse the web on a Google Chromecast, you'll need another device such as a smartphone, tablet, or even desktop PC with the Chrome web browser installed. Here's how to see the web on your Chromecast in no time. How to Add a Browser on Chromecast You can't add a browser to Chromecast, but you can make it so see the web on your TV or other connected display using another device. We're going to use Chrome in our images below, but it works on all major browsers (the steps might vary slightly, but you should still be able to use the steps below to figure out how to do it on the browser you are using). Here's how: You need both a Chromecast device set up correctly and a device with the Chrome browser installed. This can be a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop PC. If you don't have that already, install the Chrome browser from the Google Play Store, or via the official website. Keeping Chrome up to date ensures you have the best casting experience. Make sure both the device you want to cast the browser from, and your Chromecast, are both on the same Wi-Fi network. Turn your TV on and select the correct input for your Chromecast. Open the Chrome browser on your device and select the Cast icon. It's a rounded-corner rectangle with three curved lines in the lower-left corner. If you don't see the icon on your desktop or laptop browser, click the three-line menu icon and select Cast. When prompted, select your Chromecast device from a list of casting options. This list may various smart TVs and other streaming devices, like Roku or Fire Sticks, depending on how many devices are on your Wi-Fi network, so be sure to select the correct one. Your device should then begin casting the browser window to your Chromecast on your TV. The icon will change to blue on the casting device, to let you know know that casting has commenced. You can now use your device to change the website(s) you're viewing on your TV. When you're finished and want to disconnect your browser from the Chromecast, just select the Cast icon again, and select Disconnect. FAQ How do you cast the Chrome browser from iPad to a Chromecast? To use a Chromecast with an iPad, you need to use the Google Home app. Once you've set it up on your iPad, go to Devices > Set Up New Devices and follow the prompts to set up your Chromecast. Once the setup is complete, you can stream Chrome browsers from your iPad to your TV. How do I disable a Chromecast in the Chrome browser? First, type chrom://flags in the address bar, and then search for Load Media Router Component Extension on the next screen. Choose Disabled from the menu. Repeat this process for the Cast Media Route Provider flag, and then relaunch the browser for the changes to take effect. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit