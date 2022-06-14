How to Get a Browser on Chromecast

What to Know First, connect your device and Chromecast to the same network.

Then, open your browser of choice (works best with Chromium based browsers) and select Cast.

Finally, select your Chromecast from the list of options.



In order to browse the web on a Google Chromecast, you'll need another device such as a smartphone, tablet, or even desktop PC with the Chrome web browser installed. Here's how to see the web on your Chromecast in no time.

How to Add a Browser on Chromecast

You can't add a browser to Chromecast, but you can make it so see the web on your TV or other connected display using another device. We're going to use Chrome in our images below, but it works on all major browsers (the steps might vary slightly, but you should still be able to use the steps below to figure out how to do it on the browser you are using). Here's how:

You need both a Chromecast device set up correctly and a device with the Chrome browser installed. This can be a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop PC. If you don't have that already, install the Chrome browser from the Google Play Store, or via the official website. Keeping Chrome up to date ensures you have the best casting experience. Make sure both the device you want to cast the browser from, and your Chromecast, are both on the same Wi-Fi network. Turn your TV on and select the correct input for your Chromecast. Open the Chrome browser on your device and select the Cast icon. It's a rounded-corner rectangle with three curved lines in the lower-left corner. If you don't see the icon on your desktop or laptop browser, click the three-line menu icon and select Cast. When prompted, select your Chromecast device from a list of casting options. This list may various smart TVs and other streaming devices, like Roku or Fire Sticks, depending on how many devices are on your Wi-Fi network, so be sure to select the correct one.

Your device should then begin casting the browser window to your Chromecast on your TV. The icon will change to blue on the casting device, to let you know know that casting has commenced. You can now use your device to change the website(s) you're viewing on your TV.

When you're finished and want to disconnect your browser from the Chromecast, just select the Cast icon again, and select Disconnect.