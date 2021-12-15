What to Know Go to the Google Voice page and select For personal use . Search for a number, then link it to your existing phone number.

. Search for a number, then link it to your existing phone number. Alternatively, select For Business and choose a plan. Personal Google numbers are free; business numbers and international calls cost money.

and choose a plan. Personal Google numbers are free; business numbers and international calls cost money. Go to Google Voice to make a call from your web browser, or use the Google Voice app.

This article explains how to get a Google phone number. You can use your Google Voice number on Android, iOS, or in a web browser.

How Do I Get a Google Phone Number?

Before you can create a Google number, you must already have a Google account and a number with a traditional phone service (either a landline or a mobile carrier). Sign up for Google Voice to get your free phone number:

Go to the Google Voice page. Select For personal use and choose Android, iOS, or Web. No matter which option you select, you will be able to use the number from all of your devices after setup. Sign in to your Google account if prompted and accept the terms of service.

If you are signed in to multiple accounts, switch to the Google account you want to associate with your phone number. Start typing an area code or city in the search bar, then choose Select next to the number you want from the list.

You don't have to use your actual location if you don't want callers to know your real area code. Select Verify, enter the phone number you want to link, then select Send code.

Google will send you a text message with a code. Enter the code, then select Verify again.

Select Finish. You can now make calls and send texts with your Google Voice number.



How Does a Google Phone Number Work?

Go to the Google Voice page whenever you want to make a call from your web browser, or use the Google Voice app. When someone calls your Google number, the call forwards to your linked phone number. However, the caller will not see your personal phone number, so you effectively have two numbers for one phone.

Likewise, you can have your Google Voice number ring multiple phones, so you have several options for handling communications. In addition to free domestic calls and texting, Google Voice supports group messaging, voicemail transcription, and more.

How to Get a Google Number Phone Number for a Business

To get a Google phone number for your company, go to the Google Voice page and select For Business. Google offers a number of premium plans for businesses. With the starter package, for example, you can have up to 10 different users and make free calls to the US from any country.

While you can choose any available 10-digit phone number, Google Voice does not support 1-800 numbers.

How Much Does a Google Phone Number Cost?

With Google Voice, you can make calls and send text messages within the U.S. and Canada for free, so long as your device is connected to the internet. That said, you must already have a phone number through a landline or mobile carrier. Google has a list of rates for international calls through Google Voice.

