News > Gaming GeForce NOW Launches on Select LG TVs New owners will gain a free six-month Priority membership By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 27, 2022 12:58PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Nvidia’s GeForce NOW cloud gaming app has exited beta and is officially being released on select LG TVs. The GeForce NOW service allows you to buy and play video games from online stores like Steam, and for the launch, an update is being rolled out, delivering new graphical features. And to celebrate, people who buy a supporting LG TV will get a free six-month Priority membership. Nvidia/LG The GeForce NOW app started in November 2021, where gamers could enjoy over 800 titles across different platforms with new games frequently added. Five new titles will be added in the coming week, including Mortal Online 2 and Assassin’s Creed III Deluxe Edition. As part of the new update, three new resolution upscaling modes are also being added for better-looking graphics. Standard mode is set by default, Enhanced provides a higher quality experience, and AI Enhanced uses an AI and image sharpening tech for the most natural look possible. The other new feature will allow you to customize the game’s bit rate and VSync settings mid-stream. LG has provided a full list of compatible TV models, all of which are either OLED or 4K UHD, plus which countries will have the service available. Nvidia/LG As for that free Priority membership, new members will get priority access to gaming servers, up to six-hour sessions, 1080p at 60 FPS resolution, and RTX ON for high-quality graphics. To gain membership, you will need to submit a claim telling LG you want access. But act fast as the availability period is limited and varies by market. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit