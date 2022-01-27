GeForce NOW Launches on Select LG TVs

Nvidia’s GeForce NOW cloud gaming app has exited beta and is officially being released on select LG TVs.

The GeForce NOW service allows you to buy and play video games from online stores like Steam, and for the launch, an update is being rolled out, delivering new graphical features. And to celebrate, people who buy a supporting LG TV will get a free six-month Priority membership.

Nvidia/LG

The GeForce NOW app started in November 2021, where gamers could enjoy over 800 titles across different platforms with new games frequently added. Five new titles will be added in the coming week, including Mortal Online 2 and Assassin’s Creed III Deluxe Edition.

As part of the new update, three new resolution upscaling modes are also being added for better-looking graphics. Standard mode is set by default, Enhanced provides a higher quality experience, and AI Enhanced uses an AI and image sharpening tech for the most natural look possible.

The other new feature will allow you to customize the game’s bit rate and VSync settings mid-stream. LG has provided a full list of compatible TV models, all of which are either OLED or 4K UHD, plus which countries will have the service available.

Nvidia/LG

As for that free Priority membership, new members will get priority access to gaming servers, up to six-hour sessions, 1080p at 60 FPS resolution, and RTX ON for high-quality graphics.

To gain membership, you will need to submit a claim telling LG you want access. But act fast as the availability period is limited and varies by market.