GeForce Now Highest Streaming Tier Available As a Monthly Subscription

Cloud gaming has had its fair share of hiccups since its inception, but the technology is improving in leaps and bounds, as made evident by NVIDIA’s well-regarded GeForce Now service.

The company has made it easier for consumers to try out the highest-tier of their cloud-gaming service, GeForce Now RTX 3080. You can now subscribe on a monthly basis at $20 per month, as announced in an official blog post.

NVIDIA

Prior to this, RTX 3080 was only available in six-month chunks for $100. That option still remains and comes with a free month for new subscribers.

Why choose the RTX 3080 tier over other GeForce Now options? It’s all about the specs. GeForce Now RTX 3080 offers support for 1440p gaming with ray-tracing and frame rates up to 120 fps, even on mobile displays. For NVIDIA Shield owners, RTX 3080 offers 4K HDR resolution and 60 fps.

A lower tier of the service, GeForce Now Priority, caps out at 1080p and 60 fps and is available for just $10 a month.

NVIDIA also announced six new games for the service, including Bus Driver Simulator and Martha is Dead. New DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also now available for streaming play.

All told, the subscription service offers access to over 800 games.