GeForce Now Game Streaming Is More Powerful Than Ever With a RTX 3080

If you've streamed games with GeForce Now but wished for higher resolutions and frame rates, consider diving back in.

NVIDIA's video game streaming service, GeForce Now, has just gotten a significant performance boost—kind of. So long as your PC meets the proper criteria, you'll be able to adjust your stream settings for even faster and smoother gameplay. The catch is that you have to have a graphics processing unit (GPU) in the NVIDIA RTX 3080 family installed for it to work.

NVIDIA

But if you meet the requirements—and of course, also have a GeForce Now account and high-speed internet connection—you can give your streamed games a real metaphorical shot in the arm. New setting options (specific to hardware with an RTX 3080 installed) let you adjust your stream settings for 1440p resolution and up to 120 frames per second. This applies to the quality of the stream itself and not the individual games, so you only have to change the settings once for it to apply to everything you play.

Along with the new performance, options come six more games added to GeForce Now's library. Century: Age of Ashes is a free multiplayer game where you fight while other players ride dragons. There's also the medieval settlement simulator, Clanfolk, and the monster-battler Coromon. If chaotic cooperative action is more your style, you can check out HYPERCHARGE: Unboxed. Or take a look at Phoenix Point: Complete Edition if you're in the mood for something that involves a more strategic approach to combat. But if you're looking for an action RPG, you'll want to try Thymesia.



NVIDIA

Extra options for RTX 3080 graphics cards are available now, so long as you're playing on a PC through either a Chrome or Edge web browser. You can find them in your GeForce Now streaming quality settings under Custom.