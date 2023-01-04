Garmin’s New RV Navigators Offer Bigger Screens, Better Battery Life

Two new RV-focused navigators have been revealed by Garmin in more tablet-like 8- and 10-inch models.

Garmin's new 8-inch RV 895 and 10-inch RV 1095 carry many of the same functions as the previous model—the 7-inch RV 795. These features include pre-loaded travel info on campgrounds and points of interest, map updates, voice assistance, real-time weather and travel information, and custom trip planning and routing. However, the newer versions offer more than just larger screens.

Garmin Ltd

The differences between the RV 895 and RV 1095 are screen size, but there's more of a jump in specifications compared to the older RV 795 model. Each uses a higher 1200 x 800 screen resolution (vs. 1024 x 600) and a wide view IPS color TFT touch panel (vs. a glass backlit multi-touch WSVGA color TFT display).

And all three navigators use a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, but the new navigators have a two-hour battery life as opposed to the one-hour battery life of the RV 795.

Garmin Ltd

Internal storage has also been expanded, going from the 16GB found in the RV 795 to 32GB for either of the new models. External memory via SD cards is supported as well, but no additional SD cards are included, so you'll have to provide your own.

Both the RV 895 and RV 1095 are available for purchase now, for $699.99 and $899.99, respectively. Each navigator comes with a USB cable, vehicle power cable, a mount that can be screwed down, a powered magnetic mount with a suction cup, and a 1-inch ball adapter.

