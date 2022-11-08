News > Smart & Connected Life Garmin's New Rugged Smartwatch Can Run Two Months With Adequate Sunlight It has analog hands but smartwatch features By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 11:07AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Garmin has just unveiled the newest member of the Instinct line of rugged smartwatches, the Instinct Crossover. This watch marries analog and digital features, as the Instinct Crossover includes analog hands, just like one of those ‘dumb’ watches, but with a robust suite of high-tech functions. You get an always-on display, GPS, Garmin’s proprietary easy-pay app, notifications, and plenty of tracking options. Garmin The tracking suite focuses on health metrics, with sensors for the pulse, VO2 Max (maximum oxygen use,) and more. The Instinct Crossover also features dedicated walking, running, hiking, and general training apps. The battery life here is strong, particularly for rugged smartwatches and hybrid watches. The standard version boasts over a month per charge, while the Solar Edition gets up to 70 days with adequate sunlight. Both versions include a battery-saver mode that limits features to conserve juice. Garmin These watches are meant to commune with nature, so they can handle whatever the planet throws their way. It meets military standards for dust, shock, temperature, and water resistance, in addition to a 10ATM rating that excels in depths down to 328 feet. The Instinct Crossover smartwatch is available in three versions. There’s the base version ($500) and the aforementioned Solar model ($550.) Finally, Garmin has manufactured a high-end ‘Tactical’ version ($600) that adds more features like night vision and a kill switch. All versions are available to order right now. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit