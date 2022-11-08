Garmin's New Rugged Smartwatch Can Run Two Months With Adequate Sunlight

Garmin has just unveiled the newest member of the Instinct line of rugged smartwatches, the Instinct Crossover.

This watch marries analog and digital features, as the Instinct Crossover includes analog hands, just like one of those ‘dumb’ watches, but with a robust suite of high-tech functions. You get an always-on display, GPS, Garmin’s proprietary easy-pay app, notifications, and plenty of tracking options.

Garmin

The tracking suite focuses on health metrics, with sensors for the pulse, VO2 Max (maximum oxygen use,) and more. The Instinct Crossover also features dedicated walking, running, hiking, and general training apps.

The battery life here is strong, particularly for rugged smartwatches and hybrid watches. The standard version boasts over a month per charge, while the Solar Edition gets up to 70 days with adequate sunlight. Both versions include a battery-saver mode that limits features to conserve juice.

Garmin

These watches are meant to commune with nature, so they can handle whatever the planet throws their way. It meets military standards for dust, shock, temperature, and water resistance, in addition to a 10ATM rating that excels in depths down to 328 feet.

The Instinct Crossover smartwatch is available in three versions. There’s the base version ($500) and the aforementioned Solar model ($550.) Finally, Garmin has manufactured a high-end ‘Tactical’ version ($600) that adds more features like night vision and a kill switch. All versions are available to order right now.