Garmin's Latest Smartwatch Keeps Going and Going Thanks to an Advanced Battery

Garmin has just launched a new version of its Venu Sq smartwatch that includes a substantial battery refresh, allowing it to last up to 11 days per charge.

The appropriately-named Venu Sq 2 doubles the battery life from the previous iteration, though it's also chock-full of other advancements that hope to entice you to wrap it around your wrist. The OLED screen is now bigger, at 1.4-inches, and there is a brand new Health Snapshot feature that creates a two-minute analysis of heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, respiration, stress, and more.

Sports and fitness tracking take center stage here, as the Venu Sq 2 includes 25 built-in apps for various activities, including yoga, strength training, cardio, pilates, and more. You can also customize your workouts by choosing from over 1,600 exercises.

Additionally, you’ll have access to Garmin’s proprietary digital coaching software if you need some motivation to get off the couch (no judgments).

As for general health tracking, Garmin’s new wearable keeps an eye on sleep, stress, menstrual cycles, and even some simple pregnancy-related metrics. You can also use it to access Garmin Pay and the company’s third-party app store.

There are two versions of the Venu Sq 2, the original and Venu Sq 2 Music. The only difference here is the latter includes enough storage for 500 songs of your choosing so you can ditch the phone during workouts.

The original flavor Venu Sq 2 costs $250, but you’ll pay $300 for the Music edition to accommodate that, uh, 4GB of storage. Both models are available to purchase right now in an array of color options.